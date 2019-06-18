Rangers Complete Signing of Liverpool Youngster Sheyi Ojo on Season-Long Loan Deal

June 18, 2019

Young Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has joined Rangers on a season-long loan, joining up with former Reds captain Steven Gerrard in Scotland 

Ojo followed Raheem Sterling and Jordon Ibe through a Reds youth system which produced a series of exciting young wingers, with the latter pair eventually moving to Manchester City and Bournemouth respectively. 

He's not the first player to follow Gerrard up to Ibrox in the last year either, Jon Flanagan joining the Glasgow side on a free transfer last summer while Ovie Ejaria and Ryan Kent both moved north on loan contracts. 

Ojo spent last season on loan with Ligue 1 side Reims, making 15 appearances in the French top flight without scoring a goal in an impressive season for the newly promoted side; helping them to a comfortable top half finish. 

Rangers found out earlier on Tuesday that they will face either FC Prishtina or St Joseph’s in the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying Round next month - the two sides of Kosovo and Gibraltar respectively. Their preliminary tie will be decided on the 2 July after a first leg five days earlier. 

