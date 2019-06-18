Rangers Complete Signing of Liverpool Youngster Sheyi Ojo on Season-Long Loan Deal

Young Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has joined Rangers on a season-long loan, joining up with former Reds captain Steven Gerrard in Scotland

Ojo followed Raheem Sterling and Jordon Ibe through a Reds youth system which produced a series of exciting young wingers, with the latter pair eventually moving to Manchester City and Bournemouth respectively.

📝 #RangersFC are today delighted to confirm the signing of @sheyi_ojo from @LFC on a season-long loan deal subject to international clearance.

He's not the first player to follow Gerrard up to Ibrox in the last year either, Jon Flanagan joining the Glasgow side on a free transfer last summer while Ovie Ejaria and Ryan Kent both moved north on loan contracts.

Ojo spent last season on loan with Ligue 1 side Reims, making 15 appearances in the French top flight without scoring a goal in an impressive season for the newly promoted side; helping them to a comfortable top half finish.

.@sheyi_ojo has agreed a season-long loan move to @RangersFC, subject to international clearance.



All the best at Ibrox 👊

Rangers found out earlier on Tuesday that they will face either FC Prishtina or St Joseph’s in the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying Round next month - the two sides of Kosovo and Gibraltar respectively. Their preliminary tie will be decided on the 2 July after a first leg five days earlier.