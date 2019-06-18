Sheyi Ojo Arrives at Rangers Ahead of Loan Switch From Liverpool

Young Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has arrived at Rangers' Hummel training centre ahead of a proposed season-long loan move.

The 21-year-old will link-up with former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard, who is currently the manager at Ibrox.

PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

Ojo started his youth career at MK Dons where his potential caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs.

Liverpool beat a number of clubs, including the likes of Chelsea for his signature in November 2011 when he was just 14.





Now 21, Ojo's path to the first team at Anfield looks difficult, considering the club's world-class talent. Since 2015, the one-cap England Under-21 star has been loaned out four times to Wigan Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham and most recently Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.

Rangers manager Gerrard has previously used his Liverpool connections to bring players from Anfield to Glasgow since he took over. Last season former Reds defender Jon Flanagan joined on a permanent basis whilst youngsters Ovie Ejaria and Ryan Kent arrived on loan deals.

FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/GettyImages

Ojo made his Premier League debut in March 2016, coming on a substitute in a 3-2 away loss to Southampton.

Despite his failure to follow Trent Alexander-Arnold in breaking through from the academy to the first team at Liverpool, Ojo has had success at international level and was part of the England Under-20 side that won the World Cup in 2017. He provided two assists in the semi-final as England won their first ever global tournament since their 1966 World Cup triumph.

Ojo also signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool in August 2018 before his loan move to Reims.