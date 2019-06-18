USA Women's Team Matches Have Generated More Revenue Than the Men's Since 2015 World Cup

By 90Min
June 18, 2019

In the three years since the USA Women's National Team (USWNT) won the 2015 World Cup, the revenue generated from their matches has exceeded that of their male counterparts.

The ability of the women's game to generate revenue has been at the centre of a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Soccer Federation, in which all 28 members of the USWNT allege they have been denied equal pay.

U.S. Soccer has used revenue generation as a key part of its defence, but as reported by the Wall Street Journal, the gap in revenue has disappeared since the women's World Cup triumph in 2015.

From 2016 to 2018, USWNT matches have generated a total revenue of $50.8m in comparison with the $49.9m attributed to the USMNT, according to U.S. Soccer's audited financial statements.

Robert Cianflone/GettyImages

In 2016 alone, the women's revenue exceeded that of the men's by nearly $2m. In response to the reports, executive director of the USWNT's players association Becca Roux said: "The event revenue from the USWNT demonstrates the potential that can be realised when investment is made."


What has complicated matters up to now is that U.S. Soccer sell their broadcast rights and sponsorship deals as a bundle, including both men's and women's teams. Therefore it has been difficult to decipher how much value these companies place on each individual team.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking on this matter, the executive producer of Fox's World Cup coverage, David Neal has said: "I don’t know how you quantify that,

"But right now the shining star of U.S. Soccer is the U.S. women’s national team. These women are heroes and I think that carries great value.”

The USWNT are currently in France aiming to win a fourth World Cup to add to their crowded trophy cabinet, which also includes four Olympic gold medals. The USMNT on the other hand, are yet to win a World Cup.

Ronald Martinez/GettyImages

The news emanating from the recent financial statements will presumably boost the women's team's hopes of winning their legal battle with the U.S. Soccer Federation and has the potential to alter the shape of the game for generations to come.

