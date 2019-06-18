Women's World Cup Roundup: Italy, Brazil & Australia Progress to Knockout Stages

Italy's 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Tuesday ensured that their perfect record at the Women's World Cup would come to an end in the final match in Group C, while Australia's win against Jamaica has ensured all three sides have reached the knockout stages.

The Matildas could have missed out altogether if the result went against them at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, but Sam Kerr's brilliant hat-trick ensured that three of Group C's four sides went through to the knockouts.

Italy 0-1 Brazil

Robert Cianflone/GettyImages

It was a slow start for Brazil and they were almost made to pay early on, but Barbara Bonansea's effort was clawed out of the bottom corner by goalkeeper Bárbara.

But they started to grow into the game as time went on and Debinha came the closest to scoring Brazil's first in the opening 20 minutes of the match, although chances were still being created at the other end of the pitch.

Italy's group stage hero Cristiana Girelli saw a smart finish rightly ruled out for offside, but neither side could find a breakthough during the opening 45 minutes.

Andressinha hit the woodwork with an early second-half free-kick, but Brazil were given the chance to open the scoring when Debinha was adjudged to have been fouled by centre-back Elena Linari.

Marta stepped up and sent Laura Giuliani the wrong way from 12 yards, establishing herself as the all-time top goalscorer in the history of the World Cup - overtaking Germany's Miroslav Klose.

Although there weren't any more goals in Valencienne, both sides left with smiles on their faces after booking their place in the knockout stages of the competition.

Jamaica 1-4 Australia

JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT/GettyImages

Australia were able to break their habit of throwing away leads at the World Cup - something they did on matchday one - to book their place in the latter stages of the Women's World Cup.

Striker Sam Kerr broke the deadlock with a looping header just 11 minutes into the match, while Emily van Egmond was just inches away from doubling their lead when her cross-cum-shot bounced back off the crossbar.

Kerr's aerial threat was apparent throughout the first half and she made Jamaica pay for their slack marking just before the break, sending another header past Nicole McClure this time from the edge of the six-yard box.

🎉 Sam Kerr Appreciation Tweet 🎉 pic.twitter.com/zttj9VirXG — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 18, 2019

It took just three second-half minutes for Jamaica to half the deficit and score their first ever goal at the World Cup finals, with substitute Havana Solaun rounding the Australia goalkeeper following Khadija Shaw's inch-perfect pass.

Jamaica's pressure continued to grow throughout the second-half but it was Australia who had the ball in the back of the net next, with Kerr completing her hat-trick from close range.

Kerr then had a fourth to move Australia back up into second place in the group, having moved down to third after Marta's penalty in Brazil match against Italy, and the Matildas cruised to the full-time whistle.