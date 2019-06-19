Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Crystal Palace Grow Frustrated With Man Utd as Eagles Demand Bigger Initial Fee

Crystal Palace are said to be growing increasingly frustrated with Manchester United as the negotiations surrounding Aaron Wan Bissaka continue to prove difficult.

Wan-Bissaka's breakout 2018/19 season, where he made 39 appearances in all competitions, saw him become a top transfer target for United, who are looking to rebuild (starting with the defence) after a miserable campaign under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2018/19.

Recent developments indicated that Palace had rejected an offer worth £50m from United, which involved an initial £35m payment, plus eventual add-on fees.

Now, according to ESPN, Palace are beginning to grow tired of dealing with United and are looking for the Red Devils to make an improved offer, which involves a larger proportion of the fee guaranteed up front.

United are expected to return with another proposition, as Solskjaer still sees the 21-year-old as an essential part of the summer makeover he intends to carry out at Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, Palace would be willing to accept an offer that includes an up-front fee of £45m - plus the previously agreed bonuses that United were willing to pay.

United, seemingly prepared for being unable to secure a deal for Wan-Bissaka, have also stepped up their pursuit of Norwich's Max Aarons, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Wan-Bissaka was last seen in action for England Under-21's against France in the European Championships, where he scored an own-goal during the closing stages to hand a dramtic victory to Les Bleus.