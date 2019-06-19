Exclusive: Man Utd Agree Fee With Crystal Palace to Sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Deal Could Reach £60m

By 90Min
June 19, 2019

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Crystal Palace for full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka - with the deal potentially reaching north of £60m with future add-ons considered.

The two clubs have been in negotiations over a deal in recent weeks, with United initially seeing two bids turned down after Palace issued disappointment with the structure of payments. 

Talks continued on Wednesday with optimism that an agreement could be struck, and 90min understands a point has now been reached where both clubs are happy with the deal.

It's understood that an initial £55m fee has been agreed, though - according to the noises coming out of Palace, at least - the deal could surpass £60m in add-ons related to the amount of appearances he makes at United, and to the amount of international caps he earns for England.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had identified the England Under-21 international as the club's primary target at right back - despite links with the likes of Max Aarons and Elseid Hysaj in recent days - and was keen for United to press ahead. Solskjaer is also believed to be in the market for one or two central midfielders, a centre half, and a right winger.

Wan-Bissaka made his real breakthrough in the Premier League only last season, and has made 42 appearances in the top flight to date - with 46 for Palace overall. 

He is currently with England's Under-21s at the European Championships, but scored an injury time own goal to condemn his side to a 2-1 defeat against France in his side's opening game.

Upon completion of the deal, Wan-Bissaka would become United's second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Daniel James from Swansea City, and the most expensive English player of all time.

