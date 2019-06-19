Frank Lampard 'Agrees' to 3-Year Chelsea Deal as Blues Legend Nears Stamford Bridge Return

Frank Lampard is widely expected to become the next Chelsea manager, with reports in Italy suggesting that the deal for the manager's return is already complete.

Maurizio Sarri's move to Juventus has cleared the path for Lampard to return to Stamford Bridge, and it seems almost a certainty that a deal with be announced in the near future.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, that announcement could be incredibly soon, as Lampard is thought to have agreed a three-year contract to become the new Chelsea manager.

Whilst there is no official confirmation of a deal with Lampard's current employers Derby County, it is expected that the Blues will have to part with around £4m to hire the former midfielder, which would almost certainly be acceptable for Chelsea.

Derby owner Mel Morris has publicly spoken of his desire for Lampard to remain at Pride Park, offering the 40-year-old a new contract in an attempt to convince him to stay. However, it is thought that the Rams would not stand in Lampard's way if he chooses to leave.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Lampard's assistant Jody Morris is also expected to follow him to Stamford Bridge, where he spent several years working as a successful youth coach, and the hope is that they will be able to help ease the transition between Chelsea's academy and senior side.

Morris is not the only staff member set for a return to Chelsea, as Goal claim that Claude Makelele will soon take up a behind-the-scenes role with the Blues.

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

The legendary midfielder recently stepped down as manager of Belgian side Eupen, and is expected to return to Chelsea to work closely with their vast group of loan players, as the Blues look to drastically alter the structure of the club.

Petr Cech is also set to take up a role as technical director to partially fill the void left by Michael Emenalo, who left to join Monaco in 2017.