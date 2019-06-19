Lyon Confirm Capture of England Star Nikita Parris From Man City in Quadruple Signing

By 90Min
June 19, 2019

Lyon have announced four new signings for their Champions League-winning women's squad, including England World Cup star Nikita Parris. 

Parris joins goalkeeper Katriina Talaslahti (18, Bayern Munich), midfielder Janice Cayman (30, Montpellier) and forward Jessica Silva (24, Levante) in a group of summer switches to the reigning European champions. 

Parris spent a total of four years at Manchester City before her summer switch to the French side, first on loan from Everton and then on a permanent move – scoring 30 goals in 37 WSL games over the last two seasons. 

The 25-year-old England forward explained to The Guardian this week: “They are irresistible because they’re the best. Everyone wants to win the Champions League and they consistently win. They’ve won it four times in a row, and six times in total. That’s massive.

“I just want to be at the best place possible to ensure that I really kick on in my career, that I constantly have challenges, because in football you don’t have long. It’s easy to become complacent when game time comes so easily and you’re doing so well.”

She added: “I’m not intimidated because I know my own quality. I know I’ll put my best foot forward to really try and deliver in each and every session to ensure that I make the most of my time in Lyon. I’m not there just to collect trophies and sit on a bench. I’m there to improve as a player and play.”

Parris and her England teammates will face Japan in Nice on Wednesday night as they look to earn their third consecutive win at the Women's World Cup. 

