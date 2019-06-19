Man Utd Legend Handed Big Fine After Admitting to Breaking FA Rules

Paul Scholes has accepted a fine of £8,000 by the Football Association after being found guilty of breaking football betting rules.

The former Manchester United midfielder was charged back in April for placing 140 bets on football matches between August 2015 and January this year while acting as co-owner of Salford City. The FA has strict rules which prohibit anyone involved in football from betting on outcomes, regardless of whether they are directly involved in said outcome or not.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

BBC Sport are reporting that the FA has now reached a verdict regarding Scholes' case, issuing him with an £8,000 fine, as well as a formal warning over his future conduct.

The former United man has also released a statement on the matter, which reads (via The Telegraph): "I accept last week’s ruling. I would like to apologise and I understand and fully accept the fine imposed by the FA.

"It was a genuine mistake and was not done with any deliberate intention to flout the rules.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

“I wrongly believed that as long as there was no personal connection between me and any of the matches that I bet upon then there would be no issue. However I understand now that this is not the case and I should have taken steps to verify this at the time.”





Earlier this year, Scholes briefly took over as manager of Oldham Athletic, lasting just 31 days in the role before resigning, with issues behind the scenes proving to be decisive in his decision to walk from the club.