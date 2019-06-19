Matthijs de Ligt 'Rejects' Barcelona Despite €75m Agreement With Ajax

Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt is said to have rejected a move to Barcelona, despite the two clubs striking an agreement over a €75m transfer fee.

As one of football's hottest commodities right now, De Ligt has attracted interest from almost every top side and, despite serious interest from Paris Saint-Germain, many felt as though his move to Camp Nou was a done deal.

David Rogers/GettyImages

However, according to Cadenar Ser, De Ligt has turned down Barcelona after his agent Mino Raiola advised him to do so.

There is a belief that De Ligt is prepared to do whatever Raiola suggests, and he has not hesitated to follow his agent's advice to dismiss Barcelona's efforts to sign him. Whilst Raiola's reasons for doing so aren't clear, Barcelona feel as though it is purely about money.

De Ligt is thought to have asked for more money than former Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong, insisting that he already has lucrative offers from around Europe on the table.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

It has previously been suggested that De Ligt has "lacked humility" during negotiations, making unreasonable demands for someone with so little top-flight experience.

The Blaugrana were unprepared to meet these demands, asking De Ligt to agree to a deal which he had previously rejected, and the move now appears to have collapsed.

The two clubs had finally struck a deal over a €75m fee, but De Ligt is now said to be choosing between PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich, who have all presented huge offers to the 19-year-old this summer.

With Barcelona now not an option, PSG are widely expected to finalise a deal for De Ligt. They are believed to have not hesitated to offer the defender the kind of money that he is looking for, whilst there is also a guarantee that he will be a regular starter in Paris.