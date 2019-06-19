Mitrovic to Betis Off, Frey Unsure on Leeds & Hull After Wolves Striker: Championship News Roundup

Your day simply wouldn't be complete without a transfer roundup, would it?

Well, there's good news for you as, just like their Premier League counterparts, Championship clubs are in full swing as they look to bolster their sides with the necessary reinforcements to aid them in their upcoming plights in the second tier.

Fresh from the rumour mill like bread from the oven, these ones are warm and ready to get stuck into. So here's whats crack-a-lackin' in the Championship on Wednesday.

Real Betis Cancel Aleksandar Mitrovic Pursuit After Club Turn to Espanyol Forward

Clive Rose/GettyImages

They've certainly had a fair crack at signing Mitrovic from Fulham, but evidently Real Betis' patience has worn thin.

After a couple of bids hovering around the €20m mark, a final offer was submitted by the La Liga outfit of €20m with bonuses, claim Estadio Deportivo, yet once again Fulham knocked back the approach for their Serbian frontman. Clearly fed up attempting to strike a deal with the Cottagers, Betis have instead activated the €28m release clause of Espanyol forward Borja Iglesias - all but ending their interest in Mitrovic.

Fulham are holding firm their desire to keep last season's top scorer, with Premier League duo West Ham and Southampton touted as options, after the west London outfit slapped a £30m price tag on Mitrovic's head.

Michael Frey 'Not Sure' About Championship Switch as Leeds & Middlesbrough Circle

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

24-year-old Frey is currently on the books at Fenerbahçe, but has failed to impress in Turkey since his €2.5m move from FC Zürich last summer.

Nevertheless, Leeds have been registered with an interest by the Yorkshire Evening Post, as Marcelo Bielsa looks to add some desperately needed firepower to his frontline. Similarly, Boro are keeping tabs on the Swiss striker, state Fotomac, as European sides look to offer the forward an escape route from the Super Lig.

However, any such interest may be in vain, with Belgian publication DH stating the player is 'not sure' on playing in the English second tier. DH's claims coincide with the paper listing Belgian sides Genk and Anderlecht as interested parties, with a fair amount of confidence the versatile forward will opt for Belgium over the Championship in what could be a fee worth around £3.5m.

Hull Eyeing Up Wolves Striker Alongside Spanish Interest

Stu Forster/GettyImages

No, it's not Diogo Jota, Raul Jimenez, Ivan Cavaleiro or even Helder Costa for that matter.





Instead, Hull are keeping tabs on another striker currently on the books at Wolves, in the form of Rafa Mir. The Spanish forward has made just four appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo's side since signing from Valencia in January 2018, and was promptly sent on loan at Las Palmas for the 2018/19 campaign.

Seven goals in 30 outings has made the 22-year-old hot property, according to El Peridoco, who claim a number of Championship clubs have been offered the player, although only the Tigers were mentioned in the report. It is Wolves' preference to send the player on loan for another season, this time in England, although the same report mentions interest from Granada as well additional Spanish side.

With Hull in the middle of a potential sale of the club, loan deals seem the best option, with eight players leaving at the end of their contracts this summer.

Huddersfield Flop Ramadan Sobhi Set for Extended Al Ahly Stay

TAREK ABDEL HAMID/GettyImages

Initially joining Stoke with a huge reputation in 2016 for a fee worth £5m, much was expected of Sobhi after leaving Cairo-based Al Ahly. However, he never really set the Premier League alight, and after the Potters were relegated in 2018 he joined Huddersfield for £5.7m that summer.

Well, the extra £700,000 didn't seem to do the job, as he equally failed to make an impression in Yorkshire, with just four league appearances prompting the Terriers to ship him out on loan to previous club Al Ahly for a fee in the region of £800,000.

The 22-year-old's agent Nader Shawky has since spoken, revealing the negotiations between the two sides to keep Sobhi in Egypt are ongoing. He told Sada El-Balad, via Kingfut: "[...] What I can confirm is that Al Ahly are already taking the official steps to keep Ramadan at the club."

Shawky remained tight-lipped on whether the deal would be another loan or a permanent move, but either way it seems Sobhi's days at the John Smith's Stadium are numbered.