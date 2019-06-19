Neymar Desperate to Return 'Home' to Barcelona as Real Madrid Consider Casemiro Swap Deal

Paris Saint-Germain are thought to have accepted that they must sell Neymar this summer, with the winger pushing for a return "home" to Camp Nou, although Real Madrid are also eager to finalise a deal.

Neymar is thought to have requested a move back to Barcelona this summer, but long-term admirers Real could also be keen on the Brazilian if they can find a way to raise funds.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

It appears as though he could be granted his wish, as Le Parisien state that both he and PSG have agreed that a move away from Paris would be best for everyone involved.





PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to no longer be prepared to "bend over backwards" to keep Neymar at the club, and will agree to sell him if they receive offers of €220m, as the club have no intention of making a loss on Neymar.

Mundo Deportivo add that Neymar has sent messages to Al-Khelaifi, asking to be allowed to return "home" to Barcelona and insisting that he never should have left Camp Nou back in 2017.

That message came before Al-Khelaifi's recent interview with France Football, in which he stated that any player could be sold as he has grown tired of some members of the squad's "superstar behaviour".

This has given Barcelona hope that a deal could be reached, amid reports of a huge player-plus-cash offer which would see Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele head to Paris in exchange.

One of the primary concerns over Barcelona's move for Neymar is their deal with Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman is said to have already agreed a move to Camp Nou this summer, but Barcelona would not be able to afford both players.

David Ramos/GettyImages

According to El Mundo, Lionel Messi has asked club officials to pursue Neymar over Griezmann, and the Blaugrana are now looking at ways to potentially get Griezmann to sign with PSG instead as part of the deal.





While this all seems incredibly complicated, Neymar is seemingly confident that a deal will be struck, as Gol state that he has already begun looking for a house back in Barcelona, ahead of a huge summer switch.

A return to Spain seems imminent, although Marca add that it could be Real who sign Neymar. PSG want Casemiro as part of their bid, and Los Blancos could be open to doing so if they can lure Paul Pogba away from Manchester United as his replacement.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The non-existent relationship between PSG and Barcelona could work in Real's favour, and United could even look to enter the race with their own big-money move, but Neymar's insistence on a return to Barcelona could render both their efforts futile.