Paul Pogba Set to Pocket Huge 'Loyalty Bonus' at Man Utd Despite Pushing for Move Away From the Club

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to earn a hefty £3.78m loyalty bonus, despite revealing his desire for a new challenge amid constant links to Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Speaking in Japan over the weekend, Pogba admitted his desire to up sticks from Old Trafford, declaring: "After this season and everything that happened, with my season being my best season, it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else."

Yet, despite this revelation, according to reports from the Daily Mail, the Frenchman is still set to receive a 'loyalty bonus' of £3.78m on July 1st, as per the terms of his contract - an increase from the £3.46m he received last summer as part of the same arrangement.

Of course, there is the possibility of Pogba leaving Manchester before then, though this seems unlikely, with United insisting that the player will stay with them for next season, and the rumour mongers uncertain as to where his ideal destination would be.

According to Italian football journalists Gianluca Di Marzio and Romeo Agresti, the World Cup-winner's preferred 'new challenge' is in fact a return to former club Juventus.

As per Di Marzio, Pogba would rather play for Juve than Real Madrid next season, with Agresti affirming that the Old Lady are pushing hard for a deal with the Red Devils, who themselves are holding out for £150m.

However, the greater financial stumbling block could come with the salary, with Pogba desperate to continue to be paid a €15m-a-year wage.

One team who probably would not have such doubts over reaching those figures are Paris Saint-Germain who, as per the Sun, are readying a bid for the 26-year-old as we speak. Though little has been mentioned regarding the player's desire to make the move back to France, Mino Raiola's ties to the Parisian giants could increase their odds.



According to Marca, Madrid - who have already had a £90m offer rejected and remain the consensus favourites - are desperate to get a deal over the line for Zinedine Zidane, and have set a deadline for the transfer of July 1st, a week before their pre-season tour begins.

