Real Madrid President to Revert to One 'Galactico' Every Year Strategy After Eden Hazard Signing

By 90Min
June 19, 2019

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is set to revert to the strategy of signing one 'Galactico' every summer as he bids to recapture the club's former glory after a dismal 2018/19 season.

The aforementioned strategy was the approach Perez took during his first spell as the club's president, when he signed Zinedine Zidane in 2001, Ronaldo in 2002, David Beckham in 2003, Michael Owen in 2004 and Robinho the following year.

Perez's new vision for the club comes courtesy of Madrid-based publication AS, who claim this summer's window will be the catalyst for a 'new era' in the club's history. Eden Hazard's move from Chelsea, which will become Madrid's most expensive signing after add-ons are met, is said to be the 'figure-head' of the new plan.

While the Belgian's name is the most high profile this summer, he certainly isn't the only one, with Los Blancos already securing the signatures of five players worth just shy of €300m - the biggest outlay in a single transfer window in the club's history.

Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy have already joined Zidane's revolution following two summers that have seen the club starved of big name additions.

One of the players repeatedly being touted with a move to the La Liga giants this summer is Kylian Mbappe, this despite Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi stating he is '200% sure' the Frenchman will remain with the Ligue 1 champions.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

AS add that Mbappe remains the club's 'greatest wish', although given the player's comments on his future, PSG's insistence on him remaining in France and the growing likeliness of Neymar's departure, such a move is immensely unlikely this summer. 


Therefore, the stance from AS that Mbappe is not an 'immediate priority' is refreshingly accurate, although fairly straightforward, given the sheer quantity of money already kissing goodbye to the Madrid bank account this summer.

