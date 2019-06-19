Steven Gerrard Will Not Take Over at Derby Should Frank Lampard Be Appointed Chelsea Manager

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has reportedly turned down the opportunity to fill his former England teammate Frank Lampard's position at Derby County, should the manager take over at Chelsea.

The two often drew comparisons during their playing careers and both have experienced relative success since taking up managerial positions at Rangers and Derby County respectively.

However, the Times reports that Gerrard has turned down an offer from Derby County to take over from Lampard, who is being considered for the Chelsea job.

Derby are thought to be making contingency plans for the event of Lampard's departure but are still hopeful of keeping the former Chelsea man.

The Blues are thought to have made Lampard their number one managerial target following the departure of Maurizio Sarri to Juventus, with some reports even claiming the Derby boss has already agreed a three-year deal to move back to his old club.

Lampard spent 13 years at Stamford Bridge during his playing days, ending as the club's all-time record goalscorer with 212 goals.

As a manager he narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League with Derby, losing 2-1 to Aston Villa in the Championship playoff final.

Steven Gerrard came through the academy at Liverpool before leaving for America in 2015.

The Merseyside-born midfielder made 504 Premier League appearances for the club, scoring 121 goals.

Since becoming the manager of Rangers, Gerrard has won 33 of his 61 games in charge leading them to a second-place finish, nine points behind winners Celtic.