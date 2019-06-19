West Ham Inform Manchester City & United of Stance of Declan Rice as Duo Make Enquiries

West Ham have informed both Manchester clubs they have no intention of selling Declan Rice this summer, after both sides made enquiries about the England midfielder.

Rice experienced a breakthrough season for Manuel Pellegrini's side in 2018/19, racking up 38 appearances and winning his first England caps after some fine displays for the Hammers.

Great to end the season on a high, Massive thank you to the traveling fans for you’re support throughout the nations league it’s been amazing. Now time for a break before we go again next season❤️🦁 @England — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) June 9, 2019

Such has been the 20-year-old's form that both Manchester City and Manchester United contacted West Ham over his availability this window. However, both clubs have been knocked back in their approaches, according to Sky Sports, with the west London side informing the Premier League duo that they will not entertain bids for their starlet.

The report from Sky Sports claims that City saw Rice as the perfect alternative for Atletico Madrid's Rodri, as Guardiola's side were pursuing other avenues if they were to fail in their efforts to sign the Spanish star.

It seems as though there will be no need to chase up a deal for Rice though, with the Citizens widely expected to trigger Rodri's £62.5m release clause, after the Spain international expressed his desire to leave the Spanish capital.

This could turn out to be one of the signings of the summer....👏🏼



West Ham have snapped up Villarreal baller Pablo Fornals on a five-year deal, for a fee of £24m 💰https://t.co/zBSLJZCiht — 90min (@90min_Football) June 14, 2019

In terms of United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear this summer that young, British talent is at the forefront of his transfer plans - a ploy that was epitomised by the club's acquisition of Daniel James from Swansea and their continued interest in Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Nevertheless, while the Sky claims that Rice remains an 'attractive prospect' to the Red Devils, they may well need to avert their attention elsewhere with Pellegrini intent on keeping hold of the youngster ahead of a summer rebuild at the London Stadium.