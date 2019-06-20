Carabao Cup First Round Draw: AFC Wimbledon Host MK Dons & Salford Face Leeds in Headline Ties

The draw for the opening round of the 2019/20 Carabao Cup has taken place, with the standout ties being AFC Wimbledon's tasty looking encounter against MK Dons and Football League rookies Salford City squaring off against Leeds United.

All 70 Football League sides were involved in the draw, which took place in a Morrisons supermarket in Colindale (no, we have no idea either), with each club being split into one of two regions. 36 clubs were placed into the 'north' part of the draw, while 34 teams were placed in the 'south'.

Premier League clubs don't enter the competition until the second round, while those who are involved in European competition wait until the third round until they get involved.

All of the first round fixtures will take place at the start of the 2019/20 season, with the first commencing on August 12.

Here's a full breakdown of all the first round fixtures.

North Draw

Tranmere Rovers vs Hull City Grimsby Town vs Doncaster Rovers Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City Port Vale vs Burton Albion Nottingham Forest vs Fleetwood Town Bradford City vs Preston North End Blackpool vs Macclesfield Town Blackburn Rovers vs Oldham Athletic Mansfield Town vs Morcambe Accrington Stanley vs Sunderland Scunthorpe United vs Derby County Rochdale vs Bolton Wanderers Huddersfield vs Lincoln City Middlesbrough vs Crewe Alexandra Shrewsbury Town vs Rotherham United Sheffield Wednesday vs Bury Salford City vs Leeds United Barnsley vs Carlisle United

South Draw