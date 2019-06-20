Carabao Cup First Round Draw: AFC Wimbledon Host MK Dons & Salford Face Leeds in Headline Ties

By 90Min
June 20, 2019

The draw for the opening round of the 2019/20 Carabao Cup has taken place, with the standout ties being AFC Wimbledon's tasty looking encounter against MK Dons and Football League rookies Salford City squaring off against Leeds United.

All 70 Football League sides were involved in the draw, which took place in a Morrisons supermarket in Colindale (no, we have no idea either), with each club being split into one of two regions. 36 clubs were placed into the 'north' part of the draw, while 34 teams were placed in the 'south'.

Premier League clubs don't enter the competition until the second round, while those who are involved in European competition wait until the third round until they get involved.

All of the first round fixtures will take place at the start of the 2019/20 season, with the first commencing on August 12.

Here's a full breakdown of all the first round fixtures.

North Draw 

Tranmere Rovers vs Hull City
Grimsby Town vs Doncaster Rovers
Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City
Port Vale vs Burton Albion
Nottingham Forest vs Fleetwood Town
Bradford City vs Preston North End
Blackpool vs Macclesfield Town
Blackburn Rovers vs Oldham Athletic
Mansfield Town vs Morcambe
Accrington Stanley vs Sunderland
Scunthorpe United vs Derby County
Rochdale vs Bolton Wanderers 
Huddersfield vs Lincoln City
Middlesbrough vs Crewe Alexandra
Shrewsbury Town vs Rotherham United
Sheffield Wednesday vs Bury
Salford City vs Leeds United
Barnsley vs Carlisle United

South Draw

Colchester United vs Swindon Town
AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons
Oxford United vs Peterborough United
Queens Park Rangers vs Bristol City
Plymouth Argyle vs Leyton Orient
Wycombe Wanderers vs Reading
Charlton Athletic vs Forest Green Rovers
Gillingham vs Newport County
Stevenage vs Southend United
Luton Town vs Ipswich Town
Walsall vs Crawley Town
Bristol Rovers vs Cheltenham Town
Brentford vs Cambridge United
Coventry City vs Exeter City
Swansea City vs Northampton Town
West Brom vs Millwall
Portsmouth vs Birmingham City

