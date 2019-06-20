Championship Fixtures 2019/20: The Complete List of Matches for the New Season

It's all well and good watching Jordan Pickford nail a pressure-penalty to seal a bronze medal at the Nations League finals and we've all enjoyed seeing the Lionesses roar in France, but there's nothing quite like club football.

It's not necessarily better, so much as different. We get tribal when it's derby day and would follow our beloved team from Land's End to John o' Groats and all the way back. Well, it won't be long until those days are back, with the fixtures for the 2019/20 Championship season being released on Thursday.

It all kicks off at Kenilworth Road, Luton Town announcing their return to the second-division with a home match against Middlesbrough. That's one of a handful of tasty clashes on the opening day, including Leeds United's trip to Bristol City and recently-relegated Huddersfield Town's Monday night showdown with losing playoff finalists Derby County.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites outfit are once again favourites for promotion, closely followed by Fulham, West Bromwhich Albion, Cardiff City and Stoke City, all of whom have spent time in the top-flight in recent years.

Leeds meet the Cottagers four days before Christmas and then again on 18 March, whilst the latter take on West Brom for the first time on 14 September, venturing to the Hawthorns on 18 April as the run-in gets underway.

To help you find out when, where and who your team is playing, here's the complete list of fixtures for each Championship club.

Barnsley

🗓️ | Anyone need a new wallpaper?



iPhone 🤳

Android 📱#YouReds pic.twitter.com/sQuNaKc9uj — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) June 20, 2019

Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers

Brentford

Bristol City

The wait is over. 📆



Plan your 2019/20 season with our full @SkyBetChamp fixture list.#BristolCity — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) June 20, 2019

Cardiff City

Charlton Athletic

📆 2019/20 FIXTURES



Charlton will kick-off their return to the @SkyBetChamp with a trip to @Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday, August 3rd 👇https://t.co/SRV9yJLJyD #cafc pic.twitter.com/iARUM0nEEc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) June 20, 2019

Derby County

Fulham

📆



Our full @SkyBetChamp fixtures for the 2019/20 season! 💪 pic.twitter.com/VUa9KDpjc7 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) June 20, 2019

Huddersfield Town

🤔 When are the Yorkshire derbies?



❓ Where are we on Boxing Day?



❔ When will we get to go to Luton Town away?



Here's more info on the Key Dates from #htafc's 2019/20 @SkyBetChamp calendar!https://t.co/xUHyhW17lp (DTS) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) June 20, 2019

Hull City

Leeds United

📅 | We can now reveal our fixtures for the 2019/20 @SkyBetChamp season pic.twitter.com/iNvhrtvYwU — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 20, 2019

Luton Town

📅 The 2019-20 @SkyBetChamp fixtures are out!



The Hatters will host @Boro in the opening game of the English domestic league season on Friday 2nd August, with the @SkySports cameras in town 🎥



For the full draft schedule 👉https://t.co/Wc4IwPFD8O#COYH pic.twitter.com/NJKuYU13mX — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) June 20, 2019

Middlesbrough

Millwall

Nottingham Forest

The 2019-20 fixture list 🔴🙌#NFFC's fixtures for the upcoming Championship season have been confirmed. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 20, 2019

Preston North End

🗓️ Our 2019/20 @SkyBetChamp fixtures have been revealed...



We kick-off the campaign with a trip to the captial to take on Millwall on Saturday 3rd August! 👊



➡️ https://t.co/mU1sHzIwXz#pnefc #FixtureReleaseDay pic.twitter.com/11vuJrNL81 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) June 20, 2019

QPR

Reading

Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke City

Swansea City

4️⃣4️⃣ days to go...



📆 Full fixture list 👉 https://t.co/PPraNIiELr pic.twitter.com/uJ3owsaVhE — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) June 20, 2019

West Bromwich Albion