Championship Fixtures 2019/20: The Complete List of Matches for the New Season

It's all well and good watching Jordan Pickford nail a pressure-penalty to seal a bronze medal at the Nations League finals and we've all enjoyed seeing the Lionesses roar in France, but there's nothing quite like club football.

It's not necessarily better, so much as different. We get tribal when it's derby day and would follow our beloved team from Land's End to John o' Groats and all the way back. Well, it won't be long until those days are back, with the fixtures for the 2019/20 Championship season being released on Thursday.

It all kicks off at Kenilworth Road, Luton Town announcing their return to the second-division with a home match against Middlesbrough. That's one of a handful of tasty clashes on the opening day, including Leeds United's trip to Bristol City and recently-relegated Huddersfield Town's Monday night showdown with losing playoff finalists Derby County.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites outfit are once again favourites for promotion, closely followed by FulhamWest Bromwhich AlbionCardiff City and Stoke City, all of whom have spent time in the top-flight in recent years.

Leeds meet the Cottagers four days before Christmas and then again on 18 March, whilst the latter take on West Brom for the first time on 14 September, venturing to the Hawthorns on 18 April as the run-in gets underway.

To help you find out when, where and who your team is playing, here's the complete list of fixtures for each Championship club.

Barnsley

Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers

Brentford

Bristol City

Cardiff City

Charlton Athletic

Derby County

Fulham

Huddersfield Town

Hull City

Leeds United

Luton Town

Middlesbrough

Millwall

Nottingham Forest

Preston North End

QPR

Reading

Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke City

Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion

Wigan Athletic

