Championship Fixtures 2019/20: The Complete List of Matches for the New Season

It's all well and good watching Jordan Pickford nail a pressure-penalty to seal a bronze medal at the Nations League finals and we've all enjoyed seeing the Lionesses roar in France, but there's nothing quite like club football.
It's not necessarily better, so much as different. We get tribal when it's derby day and would follow our beloved team from Land's End to John o' Groats and all the way back. Well, it won't be long until those days are back, with the fixtures for the 2019/20 Championship season being released on Thursday.
Here it is, the opening day of the #SkyBetChampionship 😍#EFL | #EFLFixtures pic.twitter.com/1JLIW6t8V7— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) June 20, 2019
It all kicks off at Kenilworth Road, Luton Town announcing their return to the second-division with a home match against Middlesbrough. That's one of a handful of tasty clashes on the opening day, including Leeds United's trip to Bristol City and recently-relegated Huddersfield Town's Monday night showdown with losing playoff finalists Derby County.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites outfit are once again favourites for promotion, closely followed by Fulham, West Bromwhich Albion, Cardiff City and Stoke City, all of whom have spent time in the top-flight in recent years.
Leeds meet the Cottagers four days before Christmas and then again on 18 March, whilst the latter take on West Brom for the first time on 14 September, venturing to the Hawthorns on 18 April as the run-in gets underway.
To help you find out when, where and who your team is playing, here's the complete list of fixtures for each Championship club.
Barnsley
🗓️ | Anyone need a new wallpaper?— Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) June 20, 2019
Birmingham City
OFFICIAL: Blues start the 2019/20 @SkyBetChamp season with a trip to @BrentfordFC on Saturday 3 August.— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) June 20, 2019
Blackburn Rovers
Brentford
Our 2019/20 @SkyBetChamp Fixtures are out 🐝#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/Mp3iHmA639— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) June 20, 2019
Bristol City
The wait is over. 📆— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) June 20, 2019
Cardiff City
#CardiffCity will open their 2019/20 @SkyBetChamp campaign away at @LaticsOfficial.— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) June 20, 2019
Charlton Athletic
📆 2019/20 FIXTURES— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) June 20, 2019
Charlton will kick-off their return to the @SkyBetChamp with a trip to @Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday, August 3rd 👇https://t.co/SRV9yJLJyD #cafc pic.twitter.com/iARUM0nEEc
Derby County
It's time... 👀#EFLFixtures— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) June 20, 2019
Fulham
📆— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) June 20, 2019
Our full @SkyBetChamp fixtures for the 2019/20 season! 💪 pic.twitter.com/VUa9KDpjc7
Huddersfield Town
🤔 When are the Yorkshire derbies?— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) June 20, 2019
Hull City
Our 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship fixtures are now out!#FixtureReleaseDay | #hcafc | #theTigers pic.twitter.com/POAyh15bWE— Hull City (@HullCity) June 20, 2019
Leeds United
📅 | We can now reveal our fixtures for the 2019/20 @SkyBetChamp season pic.twitter.com/iNvhrtvYwU— Leeds United (@LUFC) June 20, 2019
Luton Town
📅 The 2019-20 @SkyBetChamp fixtures are out!— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) June 20, 2019
The Hatters will host @Boro in the opening game of the English domestic league season on Friday 2nd August, with the @SkySports cameras in town 🎥
For the full draft schedule 👉https://t.co/Wc4IwPFD8O#COYH pic.twitter.com/NJKuYU13mX
Middlesbrough
👇 #Boro's @SkyBetChamp fixtures for 2019/20 are here! 👇 #UTB #FixtureReleaseDay— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) June 20, 2019
Millwall
#Millwall's full 2019/20 @SkyBetChamp schedule...#FixtureReleaseDay pic.twitter.com/Mc4T7uW372— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) June 20, 2019
Nottingham Forest
The 2019-20 fixture list 🔴🙌#NFFC's fixtures for the upcoming Championship season have been confirmed.— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 20, 2019
Preston North End
🗓️ Our 2019/20 @SkyBetChamp fixtures have been revealed...— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) June 20, 2019
QPR
🗓 The 2019/20 #QPRfixtures are here! pic.twitter.com/zSMuH4FZEY— Queens Park Rangers FC (@QPR) June 20, 2019
Reading
👇👇 #Royals full fixture list— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) June 20, 2019
Sheffield Wednesday
📅⚽️ Here is our @SkyBetChamp fixture schedule for the 2019/20 season #swfc #FixtureReleaseDay pic.twitter.com/oda8mNNQLc— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) June 20, 2019
Stoke City
Our 2019/20 fixtures...#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xcj55cBONb— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) June 20, 2019
Swansea City
4️⃣4️⃣ days to go...— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) June 20, 2019
📆 Full fixture list 👉 https://t.co/PPraNIiELr pic.twitter.com/uJ3owsaVhE
West Bromwich Albion
Our fixtures for the 2019/20 @SkyBetChamp season...#FixtureReleaseDay | #WBAhttps://t.co/hyex6cAv4G— West Bromić Albion (@WBA) June 20, 2019