Fornals Stunner, Kabak Bid Made & Hernandez Exit Talk: West Ham News Roundup

There's been an absolute guff load of transfer rumours doing the rounds recently, and a large chunk of them seem to be about two blossoming West Ham stars.

Issa Diop and Declan Rice are the talk of the town, and Manchester United apparently want to part with mega bucks in order to get them. Obviously, we're not even considering entertaining the idea of selling them - but it's still annoying to hear nonetheless.

There is, however, life outside of those two deals - incomings, outgoings and a certain young Spaniard showing just how good he is at the Euro Under-21s.

So strap in whilst we get you up to date on the latest #whamgoss...

Fornals Lights Up Under-21 Euros for Spain

Watching Pablo Fornals could be an absolute joy next season. He's creative, has a fantastic first touch, can take people on and most importantly, can score goals.

And what an absolute banger he scored for Spain in the final stages of their Euro Under-21 group stage clash against Belgium.

Driving forward at the opposition, he let fly with an absolute ripsnorter - that flashed into the far corner before you could blink. Not seen it? Take a look above.

Hernandez Attracting MLS Interest

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Moving to MLS at the end of your career is very much the 'in thing', earning one last mega payday before decades of rest and relaxation.

Some players move a little earlier than expected and some end up going because they're not getting regular games.

The latter is probably an accurate way of describing Javier Hernandez's situation right now. If that doesn't change, it looks like he has a place in Austin awaiting him - after owner Anthony Precourt talked up the Mexican's talents ahead of their 2021 debut.

“Chicharito would be pretty special; I’d be as excited as anyone. That’s the type of player we’ll target, and we’ll give our best pitch," he said, as quoted by the Mirror.

“I think he’s got a year left on his contract at West Ham and I think other clubs are rumoured to be looking at him in MLS. We’ll certainly be active in trying to recruit him in the years to come.”

So that's one option...

Galatasaray May Sneak in First Though

Henry Browne/GettyImages

....while another option for Chicha is a move to Turkey and the riches of Galatasaray.

That's according to Fanatik, who claim that Hernandez has been offered a two-year deal, with an option for a third, worth €3m per season.

The greedy boy apparently wants €4m a year though, even though he's utilised as an impact bench player at the London Stadium. Then again, he could end up at Valencia - who knows guv'nor.

Hugill Poised for Preston Return

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

One move that wreaked of panic buy at the time was Jordan Hugill's switch to West Ham in January 2018.

Struggling and without many options up front, the decision was made to pluck a young man out of Championship obscurity, with no real intention of giving him a go.

That's how it seems anyway. But now, The Sun (via HITC) claim that Hugill's Hammers nightmare could come to an end, with former side Preston keen to bring him back to Deepdale. Good lord, let it happen - for Hugill's sake.

Hammers Join Kabak Race & 'Make Offer' to Stuttgart

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Defensive reinforcements may not be a bad idea for Manuel Pellegrini, with a shortage of depth a bit of a problem.

Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna are the three central defenders in chief, with Winston Reid (remember him?) still on the sidelines. That won't cut it we want to move up the table, so more options are a must.

Enter: Ozan Kabak. He plays for recently relegated VfB Stuttgart in Germany, and he's meant to be very good. So good in fact that transfer guru Mario Husillos has made a 'good offer' for him, according to Turkish outlet Hurriyet (via Sport Witness) - though we're not the only ones to do so.

Bayern and AC Milan have done the same thing according to the report, and Arsenal are known admirers. Our advice is to read up on him - and you can do that here.