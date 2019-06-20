Joachim Andersen Says it's 'Time to Move on' With Arsenal Pursuing Sampdoria Star

Arsenal target Joachim Andersen has admitted 'it could be time' to seek a new challenge as his rumoured exit from Sampdoria grows increasingly likely.

The Danish centre-half was one of the standout performers for the Serie A side last season, as they secured a top-half finish for the first time since 2015.

A central defender is high on the list of priorities for Unai Emery, who saw his side concede four goals in the Europa League final and miss out on the Premier League top four for the third consecutive season.

Andersen has been linked with a move to Arsenal, as well as north London rivals Tottenham, and in no uncertain terms told Goal that he is a wanted man across the continent - and that he is eager to seek new pastures.

“It could be time for me to further my career,” he said.

“I have loved my time in Sampdoria – the fans, the president, the staff, the players, the city – but maybe it’s time to move on to develop further. There are a number of interested clubs from Europe’s biggest leagues who are discussing with my agent and I’ll be making a decision shortly together with my family and my agent.”

While the former Twente defender expressed his desire to play at the top level, he did take time to thank his current employers for the contribution they had made to his career since joining the Serie A outfit in 2017.

“It’s very important to me that Sampdoria can also benefit from an eventual transfer. It’s not all about me,” he added. “I have so much to thank this great club for. Without Sampdoria, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities I have had to this point.”