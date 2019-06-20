Joachim Andersen Says it's 'Time to Move on' With Arsenal Pursuing Sampdoria Star

By 90Min
June 20, 2019

Arsenal target Joachim Andersen has admitted 'it could be time' to seek a new challenge as his rumoured exit from Sampdoria grows increasingly likely.

The Danish centre-half was one of the standout performers for the Serie A side last season, as they secured a top-half finish for the first time since 2015.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

A central defender is high on the list of priorities for Unai Emery, who saw his side concede four goals in the Europa League final and miss out on the Premier League top four for the third consecutive season. 

Andersen has been linked with a move to Arsenal, as well as north London rivals Tottenham, and in no uncertain terms told Goal that he is a wanted man across the continent - and that he is eager to seek new pastures.

“It could be time for me to further my career,” he said.

“I have loved my time in Sampdoria – the fans, the president, the staff, the players, the city – but maybe it’s time to move on to develop further. There are a number of interested clubs from Europe’s biggest leagues who are discussing with my agent and I’ll be making a decision shortly together with my family and my agent.”

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

While the former Twente defender expressed his desire to play at the top level, he did take time to thank his current employers for the contribution they had made to his career since joining the Serie A outfit in 2017.

“It’s very important to me that Sampdoria can also benefit from an eventual transfer. It’s not all about me,” he added. “I have so much to thank this great club for. Without Sampdoria, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities I have had to this point.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message