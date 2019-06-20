Juventus Confirm Riccardo Orsolini Has Joined Bologna in Deal Worth €15m

Juventus have confirmed that Riccardo Orsolini has left the club to join Bologna on a permanent deal for a fee worth up to €15m, that will be paid over three instalments.

The Italian winger spent the entirety of last season on loan with the Serie A side, as well as the second half of the prior campaign, making 45 appearances across the two spells and scoring ten goals in the process.

Such has been the 22-year-old's form that Bologna have opted to make the deal permanent, with the move being announced by Juventus themselves.

An Italian Under-21 international, Orsolini is currently away with the national side as they compete in the European Championships, and featured in the starting lineup as the hosts fell to a 1-0 defeat to Poland on Wednesday.

"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that Bologna F.C. 1909 S.p.A. has exercised its option right for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Riccardo Orsolini for a consideration of €15m to be paid in three financial years," read a statement on the club's official website.

"The economic effect is positive for about €10.5m."

A product of Ascoli's youth academy, Orsolini made six first team outings for the Serie B side before the Bianconeri snapped the forward up for a fee of €6m, plus an additional €4m in potential add-ons.

Failing to make a senior appearance for the Turin-based club, he was immediately sent on loan to Atalanta, where his ten showings in all competitions failed to produce any goals. However, during the year spent at the club, he won the FIFA Under-20 World Cup Golden Boot in 2017, scoring five times in the competition.