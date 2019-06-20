Kylian Mbappe Like Totally Confirms Liverpool Move During Talk About FIFA Video Game

Kylian Mbappe has dropped the biggest hint yet that he will definitely join Liverpool this summer after all-but confirming the move by declaring he would choose to play as Jurgen Klopp's men in a game of FIFA.

As per every single summer, the most expensive footballers in world football are linked to the handful of clubs able to afford them, with Mbappe no different. Oh just ignore Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi saying, "Mbappe? I'm 200% sure he will still be at PSG next season". A minor stumbling block.

Currently in the United States, the French superstar dropped the biggest hint ever that he wants to join the Champions League winners after claiming he would opt to play for Jurgen Klopp's men in a game of FIFA.

Speaking to Herculez Gomez of ESPN, Mbappe was given free choice to choose the one side he back himself to win with in a one-on-one face-off.

"Maybe Liverpool because they won the Champions League," he said.

As if he hadn't already added petrol to the transfer flames, which are to quote Alan Patridge already hotter than the sun, he then confessed his admiration for the club's German coach, stating: "Yeah, he’s good."

After what seems to have been months of speculation, it appears this story can finally be put to bed. It clearly flew under the radar but Mbappe was obviously in the United States, not on holiday, but instead to meet up with the Reds' American owner John W. Henry of the Fenway Sports Group to get down to the nitty-gritty details of his imminent move.

Real Madrid may as well end their pursuit of the 20-year-old right here and now, as this slip of the tongue from the World Cup winner has all but ended their hopes of securing their 'greatest wish', with the Premier League runners up now definitely, definitely getting their man.

Note: Obviously the above is in jest. This means nothing other than that Mbappe (like everyone who has ever played the game) appreciates speedy wide players on FIFA. For a full breakdown of why this move isn't on see here. You'll have to dream on for now Liverpool fans. Fortunately, you already have a pretty incredible attack is it is.