Maurizio Sarri Claims He Wants to 'Break New Records' With Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Maurizio Sarri claims that he wants to help Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo "break some new records" following his appointment as the new manager of Juventus.

Speaking in his first press conference since being announced as Juve's boss earlier this week, Sarri shed some light on his plans with the first-team in Turin, as well as how his past experience at both Napoli and most recently Chelsea have made him better prepared for Italian football's most prestigious club job.

"At Napoli I gave my all, then I decided to have a great experience in the Premier League," Sarri said during the press conference, which was being streamed on Facebook. "Juve are the best Italian club right now and offered me a chance to return to Italy. It's the crowning achievement of a long career.

"For three years I would wake up and think about how to defeat Juventus, because they were a winning team. I gave 110% but we still couldn't do it.

"I have never seen so much determination on the part of a club to hire a coach. They had a great attitude which convinced me, they were very strong feelings.

"It's been a long journey for me made up of gradual steps. I'm happy to be at the most important team in Italy and this is a further step forward after the experience at Chelsea.

"At Chelsea, I coached some very strong players, but training Cristiano Ronaldo will be yet another step forward. I'd like to help him break some new records."

Sarri also touched on what his immediate plans are in Turin, adding that just like at Chelsea he will look to build a squad around a handful of star players already at Juventus.

"I'll probably talk to two or three players before the start of the season to share ideas, compare and understand the way they think and their characteristics," he continued.

"You have to start with the talented players who can make the difference like Cristiano, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa and build around them.

"I will listen a lot to the club who knows the players better than me, because it would be a lack of respect to impose my opinion."