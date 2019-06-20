Robert Lewandowski Fuels Leroy Sane Rumours by Claiming Bayern Are 'Looking Forward' to His Arrival

Robert Lewandowski has claimed that Bayern Munich's German players are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Leroy Sane from Manchester City this summer.

Sane has been strongly linked with a move away from the Premier League champions over the past few months after struggling to nail down a consistent starting spot during the 2018/19 campaign.

Bayern appear to be the strongest contenders to land Sane's signature, but they may have to submit a huge bid in order to convince City to part ways with the winger.

There is no indication that Bayern are any closer to completing a deal for Sane, but that hasn't stopped Lewandowski from admitting that the Bavarian's German contingent are growing excited about the prospect of joining up with the City forward - adding that he could arrive as a replacement for Arjen Robben or Franck Ribery.

"Bayern's German players are now very much looking forward to Sane's signing, but we have to wait and see what is going on," the Polish striker said, as per Goal.

"[Robbern and Ribery] are legends, of course their departure is sad. But Bayern will also sign more and better replacements.

"I believe that the winger Bayern will sign in the future will be as good as Robben and Ribery. In order to have a good performance next season and to overcome Dortmund, I hope that Bayern can do something in the transfer market this summer."

Lewandowski's comments mirror the opinion of Joshua Kimmich, who also recently spoke about the potential of Sane joining Bayern, claiming that he would 'fit in well' at the club.