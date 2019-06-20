Tom Heaton Rejects New Burnley Contract as Bournemouth & Aston Villa Show Interest

By 90Min
June 20, 2019

Burnley captain Tom Heaton has reportedly turned down a new contract offer at Turf Moor, amid reported interest from Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

The 33-year-old, who has just 12 months remaining on his Clarets deal, impressed after reclaiming his first-team spot last season, earning a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Nations League finals.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Heaton suffered a dislocated shoulder in September 2017 which kept him out of football for a year, meaning he missed out on playing in the World Cup.

But he was instrumental in turning around Burnley's fortunes last season, after they headed into the new year in the relegation zone.

Sean Dyche is keen to reward Heaton with fresh terms, but The Sun report that both parties have been unable to come to an agreement thus far, plunging his future at the club into doubt.

Bournemouth and newly promoted Aston Villa are both said to be interested in Heaton, given his vast amount of top flight experience. Eddie Howe's Cherries are looking to replace the inconsistent Asmir Begovic, while Villa are on the lookout for a new 'keeper despite handing Jed Steer a new four-year deal.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

If Burnley are unable to reach an agreement with Heaton, they may look to cash in on him - rather than running the risk of losing him for free next year. The Clarets have Nick Pope on their books, as well as former England number one Joe Hart.

The same report claims that Burnley are also keeping an eye on Rapid Vienna left-back Boli Mbombo, who is also the cousin of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message