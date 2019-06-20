Tottenham & Man Utd 'Make €60m Bids' for Tanguy Ndombele - Spurs Grow in Confidence Over Deal

Tottenham and Manchester United have both submitted initial €60m bids for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele - with the latter also claimed to have reached an agreement over personal terms with the player.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of heavy discussion through the months leading up to the summer transfer window, landing himself on the shortlist of every big club in Europe.

But a move to the Premier League now looks most likely for Ndombele. Soccer Link's suggests that both Tottenham and United have both submitted offers for the France international midfielder, and that Ndombele himself prefers to move to the Premier League.





Although Tottenham have been touted as closest to his signature recently, it's claimed in their report that United actually have a contractual agreement with Ndombele, but their transfer offer remains €30m short of Lyon's asking price. Luckily for Spurs, 90min have learned that Ndombele wants the move to London.

Back to the French report, and it's also added that Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain also have a dog in this fight, although as things stand their claim is that the only bids that have come in are from teams in the Premier League.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has already conceded that Ndombele will be allowed to leave the club once an acceptable offer is put on the table, and a new report from football.london suggests that a deal could be just around the corner.

It's claimed that there is a 'growing confidence' in Tottenham's camp that they will be able to secure a club record move for Ndombele this summer, while Lyon also feel that an agreement isn't too far away either.

Despite being linked with so-called bigger names across Europe, Ndombele welcomed links to north London in a recent interview with French outlet Telefoot.

"Tottenham are a great team, a big club," he said. "They finished fourth in their league and reached the Champions League final. They are a big club and what player would not be interested by a big club?"