LIVE: USA, Sweden Battle for First in Women's World Cup Group

Watch all the key plays as the USA and Sweden play each other again in the Women's World Cup.

By Avi Creditor
June 20, 2019

Familiar foes meet on a familiar stage, as the U.S. women's national team faces Sweden in their final match of play in Group F at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Both teams are sitting on six points after respective wins over Thailand and Chile, setting the stage for a group-deciding match. There's arguably an advantage for the loser, with France looming as a potential quarterfinal opponent in the bracket for the winner, but either way, a tough road awaits in what is widely considered to be the deepest Women's World Cup field ever.

The USA can top the group with just a draw, given its massive goal-differential edge, while Sweden can take first by beating the Americans–something that no team has been able to do at the Women's World Cup since the Swedes did so in 2011. The USA won the most recent match between the two sides, taking a 2017 friendly 1-0, but Sweden has the edge in the most recent competitive match, ousting the U.S. from the 2016 Olympics in the quarterfinals after a penalty kick shootout. This match remarkably makes it five straight Women's World Cups in which they've met in the group stage.

The U.S. is slightly shorthanded for the match, with Julie Ertz ruled out due to a minor injury. Sam Mewis took her place in the lineup, which otherwise mirrored that of the opening match against Thailand.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the match:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars); Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Seattle Reign), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage)

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns); Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign)

SWEDEN

GOALKEEPERS: Hedvig Lindahl (Chelsea), Jennifer Falk (Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC), Zecira Musovic (FC Rosengard)

DEFENDERS: Jonna Andersson (Chelsea), Linda Sembrant (Montpellier HSC), Hanna Glas (Paris Saint-Germain), Nilla Fischer (VfL Wolfsburg), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Amanda Ilestedt (Turbine Potsdam), Nathalie Bjorn (FC Rosengard)

MIDFIELDERS: Madelen Janogy (Piteå IF), Kosovare Asllani (Linköpings FC), Julia Roddar (Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC), Julia Zigiotti (Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC), Caroline Seger (FC Rosengard), Olivia Schough (Djurgårdens IF DFF), Elin Rubensson (Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC)

FORWARDS: Lina Hurtig (Linköpings FC), Sofia Jakobsson (Montpellier HSC), Stina Blackstenius (Linköpings FC), Fridolina Rolfo (FC Bayern München), Anna Anvegard (Växjö DFF), Mimmi Larsson (Linköpings FC)

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message