Familiar foes meet on a familiar stage, as the U.S. women's national team faces Sweden in their final match of play in Group F at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Both teams are sitting on six points after respective wins over Thailand and Chile, setting the stage for a group-deciding match. There's arguably an advantage for the loser, with France looming as a potential quarterfinal opponent in the bracket for the winner, but either way, a tough road awaits in what is widely considered to be the deepest Women's World Cup field ever.

The USA can top the group with just a draw, given its massive goal-differential edge, while Sweden can take first by beating the Americans–something that no team has been able to do at the Women's World Cup since the Swedes did so in 2011. The USA won the most recent match between the two sides, taking a 2017 friendly 1-0, but Sweden has the edge in the most recent competitive match, ousting the U.S. from the 2016 Olympics in the quarterfinals after a penalty kick shootout. This match remarkably makes it five straight Women's World Cups in which they've met in the group stage.

The U.S. is slightly shorthanded for the match, with Julie Ertz ruled out due to a minor injury. Sam Mewis took her place in the lineup, which otherwise mirrored that of the opening match against Thailand.

Here are the lineups for the match:

UNITED STATES

GOALKEEPERS: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars); Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Seattle Reign), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage)

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns); Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign)

SWEDEN

GOALKEEPERS: Hedvig Lindahl (Chelsea), Jennifer Falk (Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC), Zecira Musovic (FC Rosengard)

DEFENDERS: Jonna Andersson (Chelsea), Linda Sembrant (Montpellier HSC), Hanna Glas (Paris Saint-Germain), Nilla Fischer (VfL Wolfsburg), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Amanda Ilestedt (Turbine Potsdam), Nathalie Bjorn (FC Rosengard)

MIDFIELDERS: Madelen Janogy (Piteå IF), Kosovare Asllani (Linköpings FC), Julia Roddar (Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC), Julia Zigiotti (Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC), Caroline Seger (FC Rosengard), Olivia Schough (Djurgårdens IF DFF), Elin Rubensson (Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC)

FORWARDS: Lina Hurtig (Linköpings FC), Sofia Jakobsson (Montpellier HSC), Stina Blackstenius (Linköpings FC), Fridolina Rolfo (FC Bayern München), Anna Anvegard (Växjö DFF), Mimmi Larsson (Linköpings FC)