Arsenal 'Reassessing Their Options' as Moves for Yannick Carrasco & Ryan Fraser Stall

Arsenal's moves for Yannick Carrasco and Ryan Fraser appear to have reached a standstill, with the former being suspended by his club for returning late from international duty.

The Gunners are looking for a winger in the transfer market this summer and in recent months there has been persistent speculation linking them with moves for the pair.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Dalian have barred Carrasco from the club's training ground and expect the 25-year-old to give a public apology.

According to the Evening Standard, Dalian are yet to decide whether they want to sell Carrasco or not. The Belgium international is reportedly keen on a move to Arsenal but the two clubs are yet to settle on a fee, with the Chinese side valuing him at £30m.





The same report states the the Gunners may face similar frustration in their attempt to prise Fraser from Bournemouth, with the Cherries making a recent statement which said that Fraser was "an integral part of the squad".

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The south coast side have offered Fraser a contract extension, but the 25-year-old is yet to make a decision on his future.





Fraser isn't expected to force a move and Bournemouth are willing to let him enter the final year of his contract without an extension so that they can keep him at the club.

It is not hard to see why Bournemouth are so desperate to keep the Scotland international, as he had an outstanding campaign last season. He provided 14 assists in the Premier League - the second most in the division and the joint-second most of any player in the top five European leagues.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

The Gunners are likely to be asked to pay more than would have liked to in order to secure a deal for either Carrasco or Fraser.