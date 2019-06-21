Aurelio De Laurentiis Takes Trophy Jibe at Maurizio Sarri Following Juventus Move

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has taken a swipe at the club's former manager Maurizio Sarri after he was appointed as Juventus boss.

The 60-year-old was announced as manager of I Bianconeri this week - and De Laurentiis hasn't taken too kindly to Sarri joining Napoli's arch-rivals.

Sarri managed Napoli for three seasons between 2015 and 2018 and won many admirers after guiding I Partenopei to second-place finishes in two of his three campaigns in charge whilst playing an attacking, vibrant brand of football.





However, he failed to win a trophy during his time in Naples, and De Laurentiis has made reference to this following Sarri's appointment as Juventus manager.





"I am not surprised about Sarri's move to Juve, football is no longer a world of icons and loyalty. He didn't win anything here and maybe he will not win anything in Turin," he told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera (as relayed by ilBiancoNero).

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Sarri left Napoli for Chelsea last year and had what would usually be considered a successful season, guiding the Blues to a third place finish in the Premier League (getting them back into the Champions League), the final of the Carabao Cup and winning the Europa League with a thumping 4-1 final victory over Arsenal.





However, Sarri never seemed to forge a connection with the Chelsea faithful, who voiced their displeasure throughout the season with the side's slow possession-based style of play and the Italian's predictable substitutions.





While he failed to win a trophy with Napoli, the 60-year-old will be expected to secure silverware at Juventus, as the Turin side have won eight consecutive Serie A titles and with Cristiano Ronaldo leading their attack, they will look to make a push to win the Champions League.