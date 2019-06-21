Brighton Confirm Signing of Matt Clarke From Portsmouth on 4-Year Deal

By 90Min
June 21, 2019

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of centre-back Matt Clarke from Portsmouth.

Manager Graham Potter had made the 22-year-old, who enjoyed a number of impressive seasons with Portsmouth, one of his primary targets for the summer, and Brighton have moved quickly to get the deal over the line.

The club confirmed the news on their official website, writing: "Brighton & Hove Albion are delighted to announce the signing of Matt Clarke from Portsmouth on undisclosed terms.

"Central defender Clarke, 22, becomes Albion’s first new arrival this summer, and has agreed a four-year deal with the club."

On the signing, Potter said: “We are pleased to welcome Matt to the club. He’s an imposing central defender and had a very impressive spell with Portsmouth and as their captain has been a key player for them.

“At 22, Matt has already played a good number of games in the EFL and we are really looking forward to working with him. His challenge now is to compete with our existing centre-halves — an area where we have a lot of competition — and break into our first team.”

There is no confirmation of the fee, although rumours have suggested that the Seagulls will pay up to £5m to bring the highly rated Englishman to the Amex Stadium.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Clarke made 60 appearances for Portsmouth last season and was a vital part of the side's push to the League One playoffs. His impressive performances saw him retain the club's Player of the Season award, but he has now opted for a move to the Premier League.

