Brighton Confirm Signing of Matt Clarke From Portsmouth on 4-Year Deal

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of centre-back Matt Clarke from Portsmouth.

Manager Graham Potter had made the 22-year-old, who enjoyed a number of impressive seasons with Portsmouth, one of his primary targets for the summer, and Brighton have moved quickly to get the deal over the line.

✍️ The club are delighted to announce the signing of Matt Clarke!



📲 Breaking news brought to you by @eToro.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) June 21, 2019

The club confirmed the news on their official website, writing: "Brighton & Hove Albion are delighted to announce the signing of Matt Clarke from Portsmouth on undisclosed terms.

"Central defender Clarke, 22, becomes Albion’s first new arrival this summer, and has agreed a four-year deal with the club."

On the signing, Potter said: “We are pleased to welcome Matt to the club. He’s an imposing central defender and had a very impressive spell with Portsmouth and as their captain has been a key player for them.

“At 22, Matt has already played a good number of games in the EFL and we are really looking forward to working with him. His challenge now is to compete with our existing centre-halves — an area where we have a lot of competition — and break into our first team.”

There is no confirmation of the fee, although rumours have suggested that the Seagulls will pay up to £5m to bring the highly rated Englishman to the Amex Stadium.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Clarke made 60 appearances for Portsmouth last season and was a vital part of the side's push to the League One playoffs. His impressive performances saw him retain the club's Player of the Season award, but he has now opted for a move to the Premier League.