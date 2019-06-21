England on Brink of Elimination From Euro Under-21 Championship After 4-2 Loss to Romania

By 90Min
June 21, 2019

England Under-21's hopes of reaching the semi-final of the European Under-21 Championship are hanging in the balance after they fell to a 4-2 defeat to Romania in dramatic fashion.

After suffering defeat at the hands of France in the first game, England needed a win to remain in control of their own destiny, but they are now staring elimination in the face.

Romania began brightly and arguably should have taken the lead in the first half, only for England to grow into the game as the half-time break approached. However, the real fun began after the interval.

Phil Foden and James Maddison came close to putting the Young Lions ahead, but it was Romania who took the lead. Everton youngster Jonjoe Kenny, who replaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the lineup, sent Florinel Coman crashing to the ground in the penalty area, allowing George Puscas to fire Romania ahead after 76 minutes.

After that, it was madness.

Just minutes later, England were level in spectacular fashion. Leicester City's Demarai Gray sent a curling effort through a crowd of players and into the back of the net, giving England a lifeline in the competition.

Aidy Boothroyd's side pushed on, but were undone late on after a Fikayo Tomori error gifted Ianis Hagi what looked to be the winning goal but, believe it or not, the fun was just getting started.

With 87 minutes on the clock, Chelsea's Tammy Abraham gave England yet another chance to save themselves when he poked home to make the score 2-2. Unfortunately, another individual error gifted Romania another sloppy goal as Coman's long-range effort somehow found a way through Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson and into the back of the net.

Yet again, England pushed on. Abraham headed against the bar and Gray came close to finding his second, but it was Coman who would have the last laugh.

If there was an air of good fortune about his first, there certainly was not for his second. The forward chested the ball down before unleashing a thunderous volley past Henderson, who had absolutely no chance of stopping such a ferocious effort.

The referee brought an end to the excitement shortly after, and the 4-2 defeat leaves England on the brink of elimination. If France avoid defeat against Croatia on Friday evening, the Young Lions will live to fight another day, but it's a big if.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message