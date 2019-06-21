Former Liverpool Star Dirk Kuyt Part of Consortium Looking to Buy...Bolton?!

In a shock news story that is fit to rival even the most bizarre of headlines, it has emerged that Dirk Kuyt could potentially be interested in buying club-in-crisis - Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton were relegated from the Championship following a dismal season last term, one which saw them dip into administration following the close of the year and the Lancashire club have been desperately in search of new owners ever since.

Developments have been slowly plodding along since May but there is now a potential that the new face taking the reins at the Macron Stadium could be that of a familiar one in the recently retired Kuyt.

According to Dutch news outlet AD, the ex-Liverpool man is among a number of former and current Netherlands internationals, along with businessman Rob Jansen that are teaming up to get a deal done for the once Premier League side.

Jansen said (via AD): "It is a long held wish to buy a club together with the number of players and former players for whom I am doing business. The players and I have a Utopian image of how that club should be led and what it takes to achieve the highest.

"I am really looking forward to this adventure. I think there is a good chance that it will work out."

Versatile forward on the pitch, Kuyt was much beloved during his playing career due to his passion and never give up attitude. If the 38-year-old can bring even a fraction of that towards the running of a club then Wanderers fans can rest assured that their club will finally be in safe hands.