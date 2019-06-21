Frederic Massara Confirmed as New AC Milan Sporting Director

AC Milan have unveiled Frederic Massara as their new sporting director, with the Italian set to work alongside Paolo Maldini at the helm of the club.

Massara recently stepped down from his position with Roma, and will now make the trip across Italy to join the Rossoneri, who have been on the lookout for a replacement for former director Leonardo.

Milan took to their official website to confirm the news, writing: "AC Milan announces the appointment of Frederic Massara as Sporting Director of the First team, effective July 1, 2019.





"The top executive will report directly to the Club's Strategic Development Director of the Technical Area, Paolo Maldini.





"Massara, born in Turin on November 11, 1969, after retiring from his career as football player with 221 appearances between Serie A and Serie B scoring 24 goals, initially worked as assistant coach and afterwards as executive for USC Palermo and AS Roma before obtaining his Sporting Director licence in May 2011 with full marks (110/110).





"He was appointed as AS Roma's Sporting Director in 2016 before starting a new adventure from August 2017 to March 2018 in the Technical Area of Jiangsu Suning.





"In June 2018, he returned to AS Roma as Coordinator of the Technical Area, to then take on the role of Sporting Director again.

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

"He will now join the Rossoneri world and will oversee all technical and sporting operations."





On the new hiring, Maldini added: "We are very happy to welcome Frederic to our working team. Thanks to his preparation, seriousness and professionalism he will be an added value to AC Milan as well as being functional to the strategies to be undertaken in our growth path."