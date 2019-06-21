Harry's Got Married: England Captain Kane Weds Childhood Sweetheart Kate Goodland

Harry Kane is enjoying some well-deserved time off this summer, and he ensured it would be a summer he would never forget by finally tying the knot with childhood sweetheart Kate Goodland.

The pair, who went to school together, got engaged during a holiday to the Bahamas in 2017, and have now finally found time to get married.

Finally got to marry my Best Friend! I love you @KateGoodlandx 💖😍 pic.twitter.com/WObPHeWBzR — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 21, 2019

Kane took to Twitter to reveal the news to the world, writing: "Finally got to marry my Best Friend! I love you Kate Goodland".

Goodland enjoyed a hen do in Las Vegas earlier this year, during which she dressed up in custom-made England shirts with Kane's name on the back.

Throughout the years, she has regularly been spotted supporting Kane, including during last summer's World Cup, leading the charge as Kane and England made it all the way to the semi-final, where they came unstuck against Croatia.

She also accompanied Kane as he was awarded with an MBE in the 2019 New Years Honours for his services to football, praising his influential role in raising the spirits of football fans across the country.

The Tottenham Hotspur star fought back from an ankle injury to return in time for the Champions League final, but was unable to prevent his side falling to Liverpool.

Even with his lengthy absence through injury, Kane finished the season with 24 goals and six assists, as he continued to prove himself as one of the world's finest strikers.

The 25-year-old now has 164 goals in 253 games for Mauricio Pochettino's side, and he will be looking to add to that tally as Spurs battle for Premier League supremacy next season.