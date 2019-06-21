Juventus Could Move for Kieran Trippier as Joao Cancelo Replacement - Spurs Asking Price Revealed

Tottenham are open to selling full back Kieran Trippier for around £25m this summer, and are expecting a bid from Italian champions Juventus in the coming weeks.

New Bianconeri manager Maurizio Sarri is a fan of Trippier, despite his poor form last season for Tottenham in the wake of an excellent World Cup for England. Trippier provided a major highlight for an entire nation with his free-kick in the semi-final against Croatia last year - the biggest high of his career - but has struggled personally and on the pitch since.

Juventus are however undeterred, and are looking at Trippier as a primary target to replace the outgoing Joao Cancelo. Manchester City are believed to be close to tying up a deal for the player, and should he depart it's expected that Juve will move for the 28-year-old.





Despite paying around £50m for Kyle Walker in 2017, City boss Pep Guardiola is a fan of Portuguese full back Cancelo, and is looking to increase the competition for places in that area - with Danilo underwhelming since his move from Real Madrid.

While the Telegraph carry the report on Tottenham's asking price for Trippier, however, Sportitalia and La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) say Spurs will ask for 25m euros - okay there's not much difference in currency exchange - but they also say Trippier was "offered a five-year contract worth €2.6m per season net plus performance-related bonuses".

If they want Trippier, Juve will have to deal with Daniel Levy, who is a notoriously tough negotiator. You can bet he will push for Spurs to sell for full price - which is five times the amount they paid for Trippier back in 2015, acquiring him from Burnley for just £5m.

Fellow Serie A side Napoli have also been linked with Trippier this summer.