Man Utd Set to Announce Second Summer Signing 'in 48 Hours'

Manchester United are poised to complete the signing of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and expect to have a deal wrapped up by the weekend.

The 21-year-old was immense for the Eagles last season, earning countless plaudits for his impressive displays in a breakthrough campaign. As a result, he has become one of the hottest property in English football, with several elite clubs regularly being linked with a move for the youngster.

According to the Daily Mail, United will fend off competition from rivals and land their man for an enormous £60m, potentially sealing the transfer in the next 48 hours.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Now, this is certainly a believable outcome. The switch has hardly come out of the blue, as the Red Devils are known to be long-term admirers of the defender.

The Old Trafford outfit are also in need of a new full-back, having lost captain Antonio Valencia earlier in the summer, whilst they no doubt have the funds to finance such an expensive deal.

Additionally, Palace would be foolish to reject an offer like that which United have reportedly made for a player who has only one year of Premier League experience behind him.

So, the likelihood of this move coming to fruition seems quite high, with all interested parties standing to benefit in one way or another if Wan-Bissaka is indeed added to the Red Devils squad.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Capturing the starlet also fits in with the approach manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be taking with regards to rebuilding and reshaping his stuttering United team.

The Norwegian has been prioritising youth, focusing recruitment on younger footballers - like Daniel James - as well as ensuring there is a genuine pathway from the academy into the first-team setup.

Even the time-frame of 48 hours that the Daily Mail have put on this deal's completion doesn't seem unrealistic. The Champions League quarter finalists will have been working on this transfer for a reasonable period, with the 'finer details' set to be discussed with Wan-Bissaka's representatives in the coming days.