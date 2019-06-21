Manchester City Set to Beat United in Race for Harry Maguire With Medical 'Pencilled In'

Manchester City appear set to win the race for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, with the England international favouring a move to the Etihad Stadium over their rivals at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been tracking the centre back since last summer, when his superb performances at the FIFA World Cup alerted the Red Devils to his capabilities. However, City are eager to bring Maguire in as a replacement for outgoing captain Vincent Kompany, as well as the unwanted Nicolas Otamendi.

It seems that the Sky Blues will get their way, with the Mirror writing that the Foxes colossus will join Pep Guardiola's ranks for a mammoth £65m, while another report has suggested a medical is in the offing.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Maguire - who made 31 Premier League appearances last year for Leicester - has decided the time is right to leave the King Power Stadium and believes a link up with Guardiola would be more beneficial for his career.

However, there is one key issue with this news story; why have the Foxes suddenly dropped the asking price for their star man?

The vast majority of reports over the past 12 months have suggested that the Midlands outfit would only sanction Maguire's sale if they received an offer of around £80-90m. That is alleged to be their valuation of the former Hull City battler, so why do the Mirror claim they are now willing to accept a lesser figure?

One explanation is that the club appreciate Maguire's desire to prove himself at the highest level and don't wish to stand in his way or hinder his development. A recent report also claimed that Leicester intend to honour a 'gentleman's agreement' made with late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha to let Maguire leave this summer.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Many footballers would jump at the chance to work with Guardiola and Maguire may well have had to plead with the Leicester hierarchy, eventually convincing them to charge a more realistic fee to ensure he isn't priced out a transfer.

The 'Pep Effect' is cited as to why he is less keen on a switch to United, with the Mirror's report suggesting that Maguire's preference for the Etihad has seen them win the race.

The Daily Star even go a step bolder and say It is understood a medical at City for Maguire has been pencilled in, with the deal to be completed in the coming week.