Maurizio Sarri Confirms Gonzalo Higuain Will Return to Juventus After Not Enjoying Chelsea Loan

Maurizio Sarri has revealed Gonzalo Higuain was 'shaken up' during his spell at Chelsea and says the pair will talk when he returns to parent club Juventus for pre-season.

The 31-year-old is recognised as one of the most prolific strikers on the planet and had been one of Juve's main men prior to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last season. However, he fell behind Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala in the pecking order and was farmed out on loan to Milan.

His spell in Milan yielded a modest total of eight goals in 22 appearances, but was cut short due to Maurizio Sarri's interest in bringing him to Chelsea, having previously worked together to much success at Napoli. Their reunion was ill-fated, however, Higuain netting just five goals in 18 appearances before the spell came to an end.

Now, however, they are set to be reunited for the third time after Sarri left Chelsea for Juventus earlier this month, and following speculation that Sarri would look to reinstall the Argentine as his first choice to lead the line, he has fuelled the fire by admitting the striker didn't enjoy his spell away from Turin.

"He is a Juventus player, so when he returns from vacation, we’ll have the opportunity to talk," Sarri said, as quoted by the Sun.

"It depends on Gonzalo [if he will stay] because I get the feeling he didn’t enjoy the post-Juventus experience and was a little shaken after that season, these things happen."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

If he can get back on the form that saw him score 92 goals in three years at Napoli, then Sarri's tenure with the Serie A champions seems likely to go to plan.