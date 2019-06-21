Philippe Coutinho 'Would Agree' to Paris Saint-Germain Switch as Barcelona Future Hangs in Balance

Philippe Coutinho is said to be weighing up a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain as his Barcelona future remains increasingly uncertain.

The former Liverpool man joined Barcelona during the 2018 January transfer window in a club-record deal worth up to £142m, but he has failed to make the desired impact during his stay so far, despite registering 21 goals and 11 assists in 76 appearances.

As a result, he's been strongly linked with a move away from the Blaugrana this summer, with the likes of Manchester United and (ignoring the transfer-ban shaped elephant in the room) Chelsea being touted as potential candidates to land his signature.

Coutinho has hinted that his future is uncertain, telling reports he doesn't know if he will continue at Barcelona next season.

According to a report from Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (MD), Coutinho 'would agree' to a move to PSG as his most viable option, not least because a strong Brazilian contingent already exists at the club - including the recent arrival of Leonardo as technical director.

A move to PSG could also be helped along if Barcelona are willing to strike a deal for former-star Neymar, who is looking increasingly likely to leave the French capital this summer.

MD claim that Barcelona may be willing to offer Coutinho as a part of a player-plus-cash deal to subsidies the cost of Neymar, following on a from a recent rumour which suggested Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele had already been offered up to PSG.

Speaking on his situation, Coutinho is quoted as saying: "I don't know if I will continue at Barcelona.





"Nobody knows about the future, and right now I am focused on playing with my [national] team [at the Copa América]."