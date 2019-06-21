Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell Admits He Wouldn't Reject 'Dream' Liverpool Move in the Future

Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell has revealed it would be hard to turn down a move to boyhood club Liverpool if they were ever interested in signing him.

O'Connell was a key member of United's team last season, helping them gain automatic promotion to the Premier League. He featured 41 times in the EFL Championship and contributed with three goals.



George Wood/GettyImages

The Englishman signed a new contract with Sheffield United in February this year, but this has not changed his outward desire to play for the club he grew up supporting.

O'Connell said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "My dream as a kid was to play for Liverpool and if they ever come knocking, although unlikely, it would be hard to turn them down.

"All my family are Liverpool fans so we couldn't wait to find out when we played Liverpool and to face them on New Year's Day will be a special moment for me and my family.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"I'm a massive Liverpool fan and went to the Champions League final in Madrid - but couldn't really enjoy the game because I ended up analysing them as opposition next season.





"I'm guessing staying up is the main priority [for Sheffield United] but seeing Jordan Henderson lift the trophy gave me goosebumps, and I'd love it to be me one day."

However, O'Connell reiterated that he has no desire to leave the Blades, while Liverpool have not been linked with a move this summer.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages