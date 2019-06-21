Willian Turns Down Huge-Money Offer From China Which Includes Accommodation, Drivers & Flights

Willian is reported to have knocked back the opportunity to move to Chinese side Shanghai Shenua, despite being offered an incredible €12m per year, in addition to other lucrative benefits such as accommodation, club-funded chauffeurs and a separate budget for flights home.

The Brazilian has been sporadically linked with a move away over the last year or so, with Barcelona believed to have held an interest in each of the last two windows, but reports in recent weeks have suggested that a move to the Chinese Super League is also an option.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Shanghai would perhaps have been encouraged by reports from England this week which suggested that the 30-year-old's contract talks with Chelsea had stalled, but an update from EOL Esporte suggests that he doesn't fancy a move to China.

The report claims that Shanghai had tabled a bid worth €20m - which doesn't quite square with the €31m the club reportedly rejected from both Barcelona and Atletico, though that could be down to the premium charged to their European competitors. Regardless, the deal tanked due to the player's desire to stay put.

This is despite the CSL club offering Willian a three-year deal on an eye-watering salary of €12m per year (five times his current Chelsea deal), as well as offering to pay for his flat, two cars with drivers and a budget for flights to and from the Far East.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

They may even have thrown the kitchen sink in there (literally), but it seems as if Willian is uninterested, valuing competing at the highest level over financial and lifestyle incentives.





He is currently in international action with Brazil at the Copa America, so his situation may change after that concludes in early July, but for now, at least, it seems as if he won't be going anywhere.