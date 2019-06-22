8 Breakout Championship Stars to Watch Closely During the 2019/20 Season

The Championship can be an excellent environment for young talent to develop and flourish, as demonstrated by the the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Harry Wilson last season.

Daniel James is another example of a young player who cut his teeth at this level, and his form for Swansea last season has earned him a £15m move to Manchester United this summer.

Jarrod Bowen and Neal Maupay are among a number of players being linked with top flight moves, among many others - here's eight young players who could really flourish this season ahead of bigger and better things...

Joao Carvalho

The Portuguese playmaker was a major signing for Nottingham Forest last season and represented one of the Championship's most expensive deals.

He didn't quite have the impact the board would have been hoping for with just four goals and eight assists in his first season, falling out of favour during the season.

A move to Olympiacos has been touted, but Carvalho is unlikely to go. Under the experienced tutelage of Martin O'Neill, coupled with a year of Championship experience, he could play a significant role in Nottingham Forest's promotion tilt next season.

Ollie McBurnie

Daniel James may be the one who caught the eye of the big boys last season but Graham Potter built his team around more than one promising young talent.

One of those talents at Swansea is striker Ollie McBurnie. He bagged 22 goals and four assists last season, finishing as one of the Championships leading goalscorers.

He'll have Premier League suitors keeping an eye on him, and another standout season for the Swans will do him no harm at all.

Fikayo Tomori

The Chelsea loanee has been away with the England Under-21 side this summer after establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the Championship last season with Derby.

He won the club's Player of the Year award, playing a vital role in Frank Lampard's side's run to the playoff final.

The Rams are looking to bring him back to Pride Park, with Tomori unlikely to displace Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen or David Luiz next season.

Che Adams

The Birmingham City striker was another of the league's top scorers last season with 22 goals, one of a few positives in a season that saw the Blues suffer a points deduction for breaching FFP regulations.

Southampton are keen to exploit their financial worries, and £14m move to the Premier League has been mooted. If he does say though, Adams will be one of the favourites for the golden boot given his form last season.

Birmingham will certainly be hoping he stays, as he could be the man to steer them away from relegation danger.

Oliver Burke

The Scottish winger was labelled as the next Gareth Bale during his time at RB Leipzig, a comparison that convinced West Brom to splash £15m on him.

He's been disappointing since his arrival, though, and was even loaned out to Celtic last season. During his time there, he rediscovered his form and touch, quickly becoming a hit with the club's fans - whilst Brendan Rodgers was there at least.





Has a huge chance to make an impression this season as the Baggies look for a return to the top flight.

Kalvin Phillips

Leeds will he considered favourites for the Championship title in many eyes, especially now Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new deal.

One of their standout performers last season was Kalvin Phillips, and his form has seen him linked with a Premier League move - though Leeds are unwilling to sell, as you might imagine.

A vital cog in the Leeds wheel, he'll look to push on this coming season.

Marcus Tavernier

Tavernier wasn't afforded many opportunities under Tony Pulis last season, but showed enough promise in the appearances he did make.





Scoring two goals from his first three starts for Middlesbrough, he was inexplicably axed from the first team - and didn't start another game for 'Boro.

But with Pulis out of the way and Jonathan Woodgate now in charge, Tavernier may be give a more prominent role next season - and it's a chance he'll be keen to take.



James Justin

Justin could, in fact, skip the Championship altogether after attracting many suitors during Luton's impressive League One campaign. Leicester and Aston Villa are believed to be interested, but Luton have no intention of selling their star man so soon after promotion.

Played an integral role in the Hatters promotion campaign, grabbing three goals and seven assists in their successful diamond formation. If he stays, he could do big things.