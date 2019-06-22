Brazil squares off against Peru in their final Copa América group stage match on Saturday. Kickoff from Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Brazil and Peru sit atop the Group A standings heading into this crucial matchup.

Host Brazil started off the tournament with a 3–0 win over Bolivia with two goals from Philippe Coutinho and one from Everton Soares. Brazil was held by Venezuela to a 0-0 draw in the subsequent match, though, twice having goals nullified by VAR.

Peru opened the tournament with a 0–0 draw with Venezuela as well. The team then beat Bolivia in the second match, 3–1, which improved its chances of making the knockout stage. Paolo Guerrero scored first in the 45th minute, with Edison Flores and Jefferson Farfan adding goals.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

TV: Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

