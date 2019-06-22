Didier Drogba Insists 'Chelsea Legend' Eden Hazard Is Irreplaceable at Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba believes the club cannot replace Eden Hazard after the Belgian superstar's mega money move to Real Madrid.

The winger had been a fans' favourite since his £32m switch from Lille in 2012, thrilling the Stamford Bridge crowd with his trickery and guile.

However, it was apparent for the majority of last campaign that Hazard would be departing in the summer, an outcome that was confirmed earlier this month when Real announced his capture.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The 28-year-old amassed 110 goals during his seven seasons with the Blues, making a total of 352 appearances and being named as the PFA Player of the Year for the 2014/15 campaign.

Hazard also collected eight major trophies as a Chelsea player, winning each of the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League on two occasions.

His contribution to the club has been immense, prompting lofty praise from Drogba. During an Instagram Live session, the Ivorian said (as quoted by Goal): "No one can replace Hazard, he is special.





"But someone else will come [and] step up. Hazard is a legend at Chelsea. That's life, that's football," the Champions League winner concluded.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

If someone is to fill the gaping void left by Hazard's departure, it will have to be a player who is already at the Bridge, as the Londoners have been placed under a one-year transfer embargo by FIFA.

Despite being just 18 years-of-age, Callum Hudson-Odoi heads the list of contenders following a magnificent breakthrough season at the club and is likely to see more game-time next term after Maurizio Sarri took on the vacant Juventus job.

The Italian came under fire for his refusal to play the teenager for large periods of the campaign, eventually caving and having to watch on as Hudson-Odoi sparkled.