Hector Bellerin Targeted by Atletico Madrid in Player-Plus-Cash Deal With Arsenal

Arsenal defender Héctor Bellerín is being lined up as a transfer target by Atlético Madrid, with the Spanish giants also ready to offer Vitolo as part of any deal this summer.

Bellerín has been out of action since January after damaging his anterior cruciate ligaments in his left knee against Chelsea at the start of the year - an injury which required specialist surgery.

Despite his lack of playing time, the 24-year-old still remains one of the club's highest-rated players and eight years after leaving Barcelona's academy, Bellerín is now being linked with a move back to Spain.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The Telegraph report that Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has targeted Bellerín to help with the club's current problem at full-back next season.





While left-sided defenders Lucas Hernandez and Filipe Luís are already confirmed to be leaving, there are growing doubts that Santiago Arias and Šime Vrsaljko - who is returning from an injury-hit loan spell with Inter - can offer a long-term replacement for the retiring Juanfran.

To help sweeten the deal, it's added that Atléti will offer Unai Emery the chance to reunite with Spain international winger Vitolo.

The 29-year-old worked under Arsenal's manager during his successful spell in charge of Sevilla, but they both went their separate ways in 2017.

Vitolo hasn't been able to fulfil his potential since arriving in the Spanish capital in a €36m deal and is now deemed to be surplus to requirements, having picked up just four goals and five assists in his 51 appearances for Atlético Madrid.

It seems unlikely that Arsenal will entertain any offer for Bellerín this summer as he remains one of their most valuable defenders, while they're also lacking any strength in depth at right back, often using natural midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles out of position.

The Spain international also still has four years left on his contract at Emirates Stadium, having signed a six-and-a-half-year contract in 2016.