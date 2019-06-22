How Crystal Palace Need to Spend the Money if Aaron Wan-Bissaka Joins Manchester United This Summer

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been one of the main names dominating the gossip columns in the transfer window so far.

With the young full back's rumoured £50m move to Manchester United now looking very likely to go ahead, Crystal Palace will have to brace themselves for the imminent exit of their young starlet.

Sky Sources: “BiSsAkA wAnTs OnCe In A lIfEtImE mOvE tO uNiTeD, tHiS sUmMeR” 🙄😂 #CPFC https://t.co/aCrjcfQ2PW — Harvey Jones (@redandbluesite) June 14, 2019

Wan-Bissaka's qualities are well known. A young English right back who loves to defend. Like, a lot. If you've been fortunate enough to watch him play, you'll know that you're in for a lot of interceptions, darting runs down the flank and, of course, slide tackles.

There is literally nothing more satisfying than watching a perfectly timed, crunching Wan-Bissaka slide tackle. Trust me. Watching him stand up to Sadio Mane at Selhurst Park back in August, swiping the ball cleanly from the winger's feet every time. Magic. That's about £40m of his transfer value right there.

Forget the fact he's still only 21 and has amazing commercial and resale potential - which is probably the real reason Ed Woodward wants him - his defensive ability is what's needed right now at Old Trafford. Ashley Young to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. It pains you, as a Crystal Palace fan, to say it - but it's a great fit.

What a way to end the season 🦅 Crazyyy game. You fans deserved a show after all your support. Thank you ❤️🕸 #AWB #CPFC pic.twitter.com/C4l2WlQ8Q1 — Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) May 12, 2019

The question for Palace fans will now be, though - what does the club do next?

Over the past few seasons, there has clearly been a lack of transfer budget available to Crystal Palace, which most people have put down to the club's £100m stadium expansion plans.

On top of this, the majority shareholders at Selhurst Park (American billionaires Josh Harris and David Blitzer) want out. These two factors won't exactly fill the fans with much confidence when it comes to having money to spend in the market.

Add to this the simply sensational list of panic buys the club have made in recent years - Erdal Rakip and Jaroslaw Jach spring to mind, yeah still don't know who they are either - you start to wonder if the board can get this right. The pressure's on. They simply have to get this right.

Obviously, the fans would wish Wan-Bissaka well. He's probably the best right back the Eagles have had since the great Kenny Sansom. A Palace academy graduate on the verge of a move to Manchester United (again). That's a special achievement for the club.





But if the deal goes through, Steve Parish and the board have to use the money wisely. Of course a right-back spot will become available. Reports have suggested a return to South London for Nathaniel Clyne (bring him home). Honestly, the nostalgia is real with this one.





However, spending a large bulk of the money on a striker would be much more beneficial to this team.





Look at the options available to Roy Hodgson right now. Connor Wickham is a walking sick note, Christian Benteke couldn't pick up a ball and literally walk it over the line and Alexander Sorloth is, well, Alexander Sorloth.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Despite creating a large number of chances last season, Palace struggled to score (especially at 'Fortress Selhurst') and sorting out that end of the pitch will be much more important to the side's long-term success than filling the 'Wan-Bissaka-sized gap' in the back four. Joel Ward can still do a job.

It's not often that Crystal Palace have this much pressure put on them regarding the potential sale of a player and, subsequently, who they bring in with the money. But whatever happens next, it could be a crucial few weeks ahead for both United and Palace, as pre-season looms nearer.