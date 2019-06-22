Loren Morón 'Offered' to West Ham by Real Betis as Hunt for New Striker Continues

June 22, 2019

Real Betis have offered West Ham the chance to sign striker Loren Morónaccording to reports in Spain.


The Hammers are in the market for a new striker after opting to release Andy Carroll at the end of the season, as well as sanctioning a move back to La Liga for Lucas Perez, who has joined Alaves.


Javier Hernandez is another name being linked with a London Stadium exit, meaning Manuel Pellegrini will likely be looking for reinforcements this summer - and Betis striker Loren has emerged as a potential target.

Local publication Informa Betis claim the Spaniard has been offered to West Ham, despite signing a new four-year deal last summer.

The Hammers are thought to have been previously keen on picking Loren up when he had a €25m release clause in his contract. Since signing his new deal, though, that clause has been boosted up to €40m - a figure that may be viewed as a little steep by Mario Husillos, who heads up West Ham's player recruitment.

This summer's original target was Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, though strong competition from Valencia - who can offer Champions League football - means a deal is unlikely to be completed, despite reports claiming the Hammers had agreed a £29m move for the Uruguayan.

West Ham have already delved into the market this summer, snapping up Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals on a five-year deal. So it's not out of the realms of possibility that the Hammers could return for another big La Liga signing, though previous striker dealings may suggest that this is a move to stay away from.


Loren is thought to be keen on staying in Spain, and the report adds that he would need a club to 'seduce' him in order to change his mind. Callum Wilson from Bournemouth, meanwhile, is another option, though the Cherries value the England striker at around £35m.

