Newcastle Loan Players: How They Got on Away From St. James' Park During The 2018/19 Season

For one reason or another, some players just don't seem to find their best form at certain clubs. Whether it be down to confidence, match fitness or disagreements with the manager, many will find themselves shipped out on loan.

Newcastle United are currently on the verge of a proposed huge takeover and if said takeover goes through, a lot of the Magpies loanees may find themselves without a hope of getting back into the first team reckoning.

Here's how the most prominent loanees got on away from the north East and a look at whether they may have a future under Rafl Benitez at St. James' Park.

Rolando Aarons

Stu Forster/GettyImages

After spending the first half of the season on loan in the Czech first division, Rolando Aarons spent the latter half with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, where he was able to showcase his ability at a higher level.

The 23-year-old winger scored once and provided one assist during his 10 appearances in Sheffield and many Owls fans will be wishing for his return on a permanent basis this summer.

Despite impressing in Yorkshire, Rafa Benitez doesn't seem keen on the youngster and therefore a future at the Toon Army looks unlikely.





Rating: 5/10

Achraf Lazaar

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Aarons wasn't the only Newastle player that joined Sheffield Wednesday in January. Achraf Lazaar also made the switch to Hillsborough - however, he hasn't left quite the same impression.

After being signed from Serie A side Palermo in 2016, Lazaar has failed to live up to expectations in the north East, though the Moroccan has impressed slightly more in front of the Wednesday faithful.

Benitez seemed hopeful that a loan away from from St. James' Park may revive his career, but during his time in Yorkshire, the 27-year-old played only 4 matches and looks a certain to be moved on this summer.

Rating: 2/10

Jack Colback

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Jack Colback has been one of the stand out performers away from St. James' Park during the 2018/19 season.

Colback played 39 times for Nottingham Forest over the course of the year, scoring three goals and providing two assists, all whilst becoming a solid fan favourite on his way.



The 29-year-old midfielder played a prominent part in Newcastle's promotion back to the Premier League in 2017, but lost his way soon after. He will, however, be hoping that he has done enough during this loan spell to give him another crack in England's top flight.

Rating: 8/10

Henri Saivet

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Henri Saivet has, to date, spent the majority of his Newcastle career out on loan after failing to impress Benitez since arriving from Bordeaux in 2016.

Saivet spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor, where he once again failed to set the world alight.

During his time in Turkey, he managed two goals and two assists in 29 appearances, which in a league lacking in Premier League class, isn't the greatest record. The attacking midfielder's future most certainly lies away from the Magpies.

Rating: 3/10

Jacob Murphy

Jack Thomas/GettyImages

After putting in some highly impressive performances for Norwich City in the Championship campaign of 2017, Jacob Murphy was rewarded with a move to England's top flight - but he has since struggled to perform at the same level.

After a below-par 18 months for the Magpies, Murphy was loaned to West Bromwich Albion on deadline day of the January 2019 transfer window, a move which seems to have revitalised him as a player.

The 24-year-old played 13 times for the Baggies whilst helping them reach the Championship playoffs. There may be a future at St James' Park for the midfielder yet.

Rating: 7/10

Dwight Gayle

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Used in a swap deal which saw Salomon Rondon head to the north East in an exchange, Dwight Gayle once again proved to be one of the Championship's deadliest strikers.

Playing 41 games for the Baggies in all competitions, Gayle scored 24 goals and provided eight assists, a record that will most certainly not harm his chances at getting another crack with his parent club.

It is, however, yet to be seen whether he can find his scoring boots in the Premier League. A perfect 10 rating is nullified by his careless red card in the playoff semi-first leg clash with Aston Villa - which will no doubt devastate him.

Rating: 9.5/10