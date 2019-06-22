Paul Pogba 'Called Maurizio Sarri' to Force Man Utd Exit as Solskjaer Makes Transfer Decision

Paul Pogba has apparently called new Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri in an attempt to force through a move back to Turin, while Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer is also pushing for the midfielder to leave.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, attracting interest from Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid alongside his former club in Serie A.

The narrative most recently has been linking Pogba to the Santiago Bernabéu, but new reports coming out of Italy suggest that the 26-year-old actually has his heart set on returning to Juventus ahead of the new season.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Tuttosport even claims that a 'desperate' Pogba called Juve's Sarri - who was unveiled to the media on Thursday - to encourage their new manager over the move.

And even though Manchester United appeared to still be planning for the 2019/20 season with Pogba in their plans, The Daily Star believes that manager Solskjaer wants to cash in on Pogba in the hopes of boosting his transfer kitty this summer.

It's understood that United currently have a £100m budget this summer, but the Norweigan is eager to sell Pogba as well as striker Romelu Lukaku to increase the club's spending power ahead of the new season.

After admitting that he was considering having a 'new challenge' next season, however, Juventus have apparently been exploring ways which they could finance the move despite being unable to sell any of their top earners so far.

Brazilian winger Douglas Costa is being discussed as potential bait to help convince United over a deal this summer, although they've already brought in a new winger in the form of Swansea City star Daniel James.

If Solskaer's side refuse a player-plus-cash deal, then it's most likely that a player of Paulo Dybala's calibre would have to be sold before they could complete United's rumoured asking price.

So far, Juventus have sold six players to other teams in Serie A this summer, including Emil Audero (Sampdoria), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) and Alberto Cerri (Cagliari), for a combined €68.5m.