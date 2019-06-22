Real Madrid to (Finally) Get Women's Team After Agreeing Deal With Newly Promoted Side

Real Madrid will have a women's team in the Spanish league system next season, after years of criticism for their reluctance to be involved with women's football.

The club have agreed a deal to buy and absorb CD Tacón, who won promotion to the Primera Division for the first time in their short history this summer, having only entered the league system at the start of the 2016/17 season.

Now, it looks like Real Madrid could've finally opted for buying it's place into first division, at a time when women's football in Spain is having an unprecedented growth.



El Mundo report that Real will pay less than €500,000 to acquire the team, with the deal due to be completed at the beginning of next week.

The news comes in the same week that Spanish FA general secretary Andreu Camps revealed that more than €20m will be invested in women's football next season, with every top flight match being either shown on TV or streamed live online – with at least three second division matches being aired too.





Atletico Madrid and Barcelona dominated the Primera Division last season, both finishing more than 30 points clear of third-placed Levante as Atleti claimed their third successive title; being fired to domestic glory by summer signing and Spain star Jennifer Hermoso.

Meanwhile, Barcelona won their second straight Copa de la Reina and reached the final of the Champions League, where they were beaten by an Ada Hegerberg-inspired Lyon.